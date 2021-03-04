Pippa Middleton reportedly expecting second baby
Pippa Middleton pregnant with second child, her mother Carole confirms

She already has son Arthur with her husband James

By Rebecca Carter
Pippa Middleton is pregnant with her second child, her mum Carole has confirmed.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa’s mother told Good Housekeeping magazine the happy news.

She was discussing seeing her grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Pippa’s first child Arthur.

Pippa Middleton pregnant with her second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carole told the magazine: “I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.”

In December, reports claimed Pippa was expecting her second baby.

Kate Middleton’s younger sister is already a mum to her son Arthur with her husband James Matthews.

Pippa with sister Kate and Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Page Six reported that the couple were expecting a baby in 2021.

A source said: “Pippa and James are thrilled. It’s fantastic news amid a difficult year.”

In addition, they said: “The entire family is delighted.”

Meanwhile, Pippa and James welcomed Arthur, two, in 2018.

The couple tied the knot at St Mark’s Church, Englefield on May 20, 2017.

During her interview, Carole also spoke about what activities she likes to do with her grandchildren.

Pippa already has a son, Arthur, with husband James (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Carole say about her grandchildren?

She said: “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

She added: “I’m not someone to sit on the sofa for a long time. I have a lot of energy and enjoy my work. I grew up watching my parents, who both worked extremely hard.”

Meanwhile, Carole said she hopes she’s “learned to be a wise grandmother” and shares a close bond with her own children.

