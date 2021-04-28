In Kate Middleton news, the Duchess was once reportedly concerned Prince William might dump her.

The couple have been married for almost a decade, but it turns out things weren’t always quite so certain for the pair.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey claimed Kate came up with a back-up plan fearing the worst.

Things weren’t always set in stone for the couple (Credit: Splashnews)

Kate Midlelton’s back-up plan

He wrote in his Battle of Brothers book: “Kate’s medium-to-long-term objective was quite simple, to lead William in handcuffs to the altar. For the time being, she had to devise her own independent career path as camouflage.”

Back in 2007, Kate was working as an accessories buyer for British fashion brand Jigsaw.

Mr Lacey added: “In neither respect would it help Ms Middleton to appear the slightest bit needy. Of course there was the unthinkable possibility that she might end up getting dumped!”

Sadly, her fears came true.

The couple will mark 10 years married tomorrow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In 2007, William is believed to have “dumped Kate over the phone” while she was working.

The author wrote: “Kate excused herself from a meeting at Jigsaw, the fashion store with which she’d recently started working, to take a call from William in a room out of earshot of the other buyers.

“She shut the door for more than an hour. When she came out, she was single.”

Thankfully for Kate, the split only lasted a few months.

She said previously: “At the time, I wasn’t very happy about it but actually it made me a stronger person.

Kate reportedly had a back-up plan in case things didn’t work out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time. Looking back on it.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s anniversary celebrations

To mark Kate and Wills’ 10-year anniversary, the BBC is to air a special documentary celebrating the milestone.

The documentary will air on Friday (April 30) on BBC One. It will take a look back at their wedding day in 2011.

