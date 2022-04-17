Kate Middleton leads the Royals looking lovely in baby blue at the Easter Sunday service

Kate Middleton looked lovely as she led the Royals at today’s Easter Sunday Service.

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in blue alongside her husband Prince William today.

Kate Middleton looked stunning for the Royals’ Easter Sunday service (Credit: Splash)

William and Kate were accompanied by their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the event at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

They were joined by other members of the Royal Family but The Queen was not one of them.

The monarch has been experiencing mobility issues making it difficult for her to get about.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall did not attend either.

Kate wore a light blue dress, as did Charlotte, who held William’s hand as she walked to the chapel.

Just like his father, Prince George wore a suit and tie for the annual occasion.

Kate Middleton looks stunning at Easter Sunday Service

The Earl and Countess of Wessex also attended the service with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

William’s cousin Princess Eugenie attended alongside her other cousin Peter Phillips and his children Savannah and Isla.

Also in attendance was Zara Phillips and husband Mike Tindall with their eldest daughter Mia.

There was no sign of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Camridge wore blue for the service (Credit: Splash)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in The Netherlands for the Invictus Games after a brief visit to the UK to visit the Queen.

It was revealed yesterday how Harry had made the Queen a sweet promise during his visit.

He reportedly has assured the monarch that she will soon be able to hug her great-grandchildren “in the near future”.

While the Queen has met Archie, she is yet to meet Lilibet in person.

A source told the Mirror: “Both the Duke and Duchess are very mindful the Queen is getting older and has had health issues associated with her great age.

“They have made it clear they are certainly planning to return to see the Queen with their family in the near future.”

