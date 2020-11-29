Kate Middleton joked that she would like help with how to deal with her children’s temper tantrums.

The mum-of-three, 38, made the relatable quip while answering early years questions from members of the British public.

Kate is mother to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two.

The Duchess of Cambridge announced the survey results from the landmark survey ‘5 Big Questions’.

While reading a question about how to cope with children’s temper tantrums, Kate laughed.

What did Kate Middleton say about her children?

Kate said: “Yes, that’s a hard one. I’d also like to ask the experts myself.”

Elsewhere in her Kensington Royal Instagram video chat session, Kate also answered the question: ‘What sparked your interest in the early years?’

Kate replied: “I actually get asked this question a lot. I think that people assume that because I am a parent, that’s why I have taken an interest in the early years.

“I think this really is bigger than that. This isn’t just about happy, healthy children.

“This is about the society we could and can become.

What did Kate say about her own childhood?

“Right from the early days, meeting lots of people who are suffering with addiction or poor mental health, and hearing time and time again that their troubles now in adulthood stem right back from early childhood experience.”

And as for Kate’s wondering about how to deal with temper tantrums, deputy head of the Early Years programme at the Anna Freud Centre, Alice Haynes, stepped in.

She said: “When my son has a temper-tantrum, I try to put into words how I think he might be feeling in a slow and calm and gentle way.”

Meanwhile, Kate even opened up a little about her own childhood.

When asked what she enjoyed the most about her early years, she said: “I loved spending time outside, and that has stuck with me for my whole life.”

Across her videos on the Kensington Royal Instagram, fans praised Kate for her groundbreaking work on the survey.



One user praised: “I love that she’s really come out of her shell and is so much more brave in public speaking. I think she has adapted so well into her roll as a mum and national roll model. Great work Catherine!”

While another user gushed: “You are going to make a fantastic Queen one day! Thank you for highlighting issues and areas that often are passed over for more mainstream issues! You make a difference.”

And a third user complimented: “Kate is really doing a great job! So proud of her.”

