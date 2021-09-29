Kate Middleton steps out with Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William took a trip to Northern Ireland today and the duchess wowed fans in a smart-casual purple suit.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, travelled across the Irish Sea fresh from her show-stopping appearance at last night’s James Bond movie premiere.

Look at that outfit! (Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Pool/Shutterstock)

Kate switched things up for her visit and was accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge.

On Instagram, Kate said: “It’s great to be back in Northern Ireland for a day in Derry-Londonderry hearing from young people about life has been during the pandemic…

“… and meeting organisations working across communities.”

However, that wasn’t all that Kate got up to.

Kate Middleton holds tarantula alongside Prince William
She’s braver than us! (Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Pool/Shutterstock)

The Duchess and Charlotte… the spider!

Kate also shared an image showing her handle a huge tarantula spider.

She said: “A surprise guest appearance from Charlotte the tarantula [spider emoji].”

Wearing a smart purple suit, she looked very at ease handling the critter and smiled as it crawled over her hand.

And the fact that daughter Princess Charlotte said she liked spider in a video to Sir David Attenborough in 2020 was not lost of fans.

However, it has to be said that William didn’t look quite as enamoured in the background!

In the latest Kate Middleton news, the Duchess wowed in a purple suit
Kate met with students at a hospital (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

However, it wasn’t long until fans on Twitter commented on the photo of Kate handling the spider.

“The Duchess is a heck of a lot braver than I am! But so awesome that her name is Charlotte,” said one follower.

Kate Middleton attends James Bond premiere with William
William and Kate during last night’s red carpet for the new James Bond movie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “You’re much braver than I am Duchess, I can’t even handle a small house spider not that they’re very small anymore. You really can do it all.”

A third made reference to Kate’s winning smile and easy-going nature: “And what a lovely warm and genuine smile, she really is amazing…”

A fourth loved her outfit. “That colour is fantastic on Catherine,” they said.

