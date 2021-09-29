Kate Middleton stole the show last night (September 28) as she graced the Bond red carpet in a gold sequin dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked spectacular, outshining all of the film’s stars in her beautiful Jenny Packham dress.

But it’s not the first time that Kate has worn a complete showstopper of a dress on the red carpet.

Here’s a few of our favourites…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the Bond red carpet last night (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton at the No Time To Die premiere

The duchess wore a full-length gold embellished gown by Jenny Packham for last night’s premiere.

It featured a deep V neck and a sheer embellished cape-style overlay.

Similar Jenny Packham dresses cost between £2,800 and £3,650.

And it provided quite the red carpet moment for Kate, with some saying she looked just like a Bond girl.

“Kate totally owned the red carpet,” said one royal fan.

And we couldn’t agree more.

Kate wore blush Jenny Packham at the ARK Gala Dinner (Credit: Splash News)

Radiant Kate in blush Jenny Packham

The ARK Gala Dinner back in 2011 provided Kate fans with their first look at what’s clearly one of her favourite dresses.

After wearing it to accompany Wills on the red carpet just months after their wedding, the duchess recycled this Jenny Packham number to another gala event in 2016.

The blush dress featured sheer cap sleeves and delicate silver embellishment details.

Kate wore her hair down and let the dress do the talking, keeping her make-up to natural tones.

The duchess wore head-to-toe silver sequins at the first ever Tusk Conservation Awards (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton sparkles in silver on the red carpet

The inaugural Tusk Conservation Awards took place in 2013 and Kate looked to her favourite red carpet designer for her dazzling dress.

She wore a floor-length full sequin gown by Jenny Packham.

And it really was a head-to-toe frosting moment for Kate, who teamed the dress with sparkly silver platform shoes.

Kate accompanied William on a trip to Ireland, wearing a gorgeous green dress (Credit: Splash News)

Kate given the green light for trendy labels

Channelling the luck of the Irish, Kate looked gorgeous in a green sparkle midi dress as she accompanied her husband on a trip to Ireland.

Visiting the Guinness factory, Kate ditched her old faithful Jenny Packham for trendy designer The Vampire’s Wife.

And it was a fashion gamble that more than paid off.

Kate went back to her staple Jenny Packham for the 2017 Royal Variety Performance (Credit: Splash News)

Frozen vibes at the Royal Variety Performance

November 2017 saw Kate slip into another Jenny Packham sequin number.

This time she opted for ice blue as she accompanied her other half to the Royal Variety Performance in London.

It featured a sky blue underlay, with a sheer sequinned overlay.

Some said he even looked like Elsa from Frozen!

Kate Middleton recycled a dress from 2012 for the BAFTAs in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton goes for gold at the BAFTAs

The royal wore a beautiful white Alexander McQueen gown with gold embellishment to the 2020 BAFTAs.

The invitation specified that guests should wear an outfit they had worn previously.

And Kate did just that, recycling the dress that she first wore in 2012 during a royal tour in Asia.

The duchess first wore this beautiful Jenny Packham beaded dress in India (Credit: Splash News)

Far from blue in Mumbai

During a trip to Mumbai in 2016, Kate wore a beautiful bejewelled royal blue Jenny Packham gown.

She clearly loved it so much she kept it.

And she gave the dress another outing at the Place2Be gala at Buckingham Palace in 2020.

The duchess wore an off-the-shoulder dress for the BAFTA red carpet (Credit: Splash News)

An off-the-shoulder sensation for Kate

Kate slipped into an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress for the 2017 BAFTAs.

With embroidered flowers and a frilly hem, the dress was quite the departure for the duchess.

But fashion fans were unanimous with their verdict.

Can this woman ever put a red carpet foot wrong?

