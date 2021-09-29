Kate Middleton looked incredible at the James Bond premiere last night as she wore a stunning gold dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the James Bond No Time to Die premiere alongside Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla.

Kate, 39, wore gold-sequined Jenny Packham gown which featured a deep v-neckline and sheer, embellished overlay.

William and Kate during last night’s red carpet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton at the James Bond premiere

The duchess wore her hair in an elegant updo with statement gold earrings.

Read more: Prince Harry news: William and Harry to reunite at Diana Awards?

Meanwhile, William went for the classic red carpet look as he wore a black tuxedo.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also attended the event.

Kate, William, Camilla and Charles attended the premiere on Tuesday evening (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles also wore a black tuxedo.

Camilla looked incredible in a light blue sequin gown, design by Bruce Oldfield.

Royal fans took to Twitter to gush over the royals, especially Kate.

One person said: “WOW! Going for the glowing golden goddess look! S T U N N I N G.”

Another wrote: “Catherine the Goddess, she’s so stunning.”

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful on the red carpet (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Kate Middleton wore an iconic goddess look tonight at the James Bond Premiere.”

Another royal fan said: “Wow OUR royals look amazing.”

One tweeted: “Breathtaking. They both look beautiful but Kate looks absolutely astounding.”

Meanwhile, Kate and William enjoyed a night away from their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Recently a royal expert discussed the couple having more children in the future but suggested three may be enough for them.

Royal documentarian Nick Bullen thinks the couple will stop at three children.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Mr Bullen said: “I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family.

Read more: William and Kate won’t have any more children, royal expert predicts

“I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents, and have that sort of family of five.

“She’s [now] matched it. And I think my view is [that] they’ll probably stop here.”

What did you think of the royals’ appearances last night? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.