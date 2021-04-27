Kate Middleton and Prince William are hiring new staff for their Royal team.

So do you have what it takes to work for the Royal Family?

Read on to find out what roles are available, the application process and more!

What jobs are Kate Middleton and Prince William hiring for?

Right now Kate Middleton and Prince William are hiring for a Senior Communications Officer.

This is a comms job that aims to both promote and react to the extensive charitable and event work carried out by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge each year.

Read more: Meghan and Harry’s popularity ‘drops to lowest levels’

The selected candidate will lead communication efforts on behalf of William and Kate.

Kate Middleton is hiring! (Credit: BBC)

And will also respond to press enquiries and be required to handle sensitive information.

According to the official job description, candidates must possess: “Ability to think creatively, coming up with new and innovative ways to communicate activity.”

As well as: “Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.”

Read more: The Queen beams as she returns to Royal duties

The role is based at Kensington Palace and is advertised at 37.5 hours a week.

The senior communications officer will be part of a large communications team that includes assistants and additional officers.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are hiring a senior communications officer (Credit: SplashNews)

How much does a job with William and Kate pay?

Although the Royal Family may be worth millions – it doesn’t always pay well to work for them.

In fact, jobs within the Royal Family are not known to be particularly well-paid.

Instead, people typically take jobs within The Firm for its honour and prestige.

But in this case, the salary for the job is not publicly listed.

What is it like to work for Kate and William?

There have not been any reports stating that Kate and William are unpleasant to work for.

In fact, Kate has received several glowing reports over the years.

Royal expert Neil Sean says Kate is well-liked and respected within the Royal Household.

While speaking to the Express, he said: “What she does do is that members of her staff, if you’ve got an idea or a suggestion, she takes it up, she says thanks you.

Kate is said to be a pleasant person to work for (Credit: SplashNews)

“Not that other members of the family are not friendly or anything like that but this is sort of a pare down approach compared to the more stiff, formal approach of courtiers and staff.”

Sean added: “She knows how to manage her staff and, more importantly, they like her, which is a brilliant and positive result.” Meanwhile, Seyi Obakin OBE, the CEO of Centrepoint, said it has been wonderful collaborating with William for a decade now. While speaking to The Mirror, he said: “I think it says something about an incredible testament to his mother’s legacy that he wanted to be patron of Centrepoint and remain involved in finding a way through homelessness.

“He has a voice that most of us will never have, I think it is to his immense credit that he’s happy to use that for the benefit of homeless people.” He added: “I for one am grateful that he doe that.”

How to apply

The application can be accessed here. But you will need to hurry up, as the application closes on May 3, 2021.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.