The Queen smiled as she returned to official duties following the funeral of her husband Prince Philip.

Her Majesty held two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle today (April 27) via video call with the Ambassador from Latvia and the Ambassador from Côte d’Ivoire.

The Queen, 95, looked lovely in a blue and yellow floral dress with a pearl necklace and earrings.

Today The Queen held Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

🇱🇻Her Excellency Mrs Ivita Burmistre, Ambassador from the Republic of Latvia.

🇨🇮Her Excellency Mrs Sara Affoue Amani, Ambassador from the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. pic.twitter.com/LIjQWwacLp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 27, 2021

The Queen returns to duties after Prince Philip funeral

The Ambassadors who had an audience with the Queen were at Buckingham Palace.

Read more: The Queen will now ‘fade away from duties gracefully,’ claims BBC royal correspondent

However, the monarch remains at Windsor Castle.

Royal fans flooded Twitter with praise for the Queen.

Fans praised Her Majesty (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

One person said: “How lovely to see Her Majesty smiling again.”

In addition, another tweeted: “Heartwarming to see her smile really. Such a strong personality.”

One commented: “She looks beautiful and happy to see her smiling face.”

After that, a fourth gushed: “It’s lovely to see her smile. Blessings to HM!”

Prince Philip died on April 9 (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile, according to a former BBC royal correspondent, the Queen will now “fade away gracefully” from royal duties.

Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Her Majesty may take a step back from engagements.

She looks beautiful and happy to see her smiling face.

Peter Hunt has said next-in-line to the throne Prince Charles is expected to take on a bigger role.

Mr Hunt told the New York Times: “Fundamentally, the Queen will fade away gracefully.

“Covid has helped in the sense that it has accelerated what any sensible 95-year-old woman would want to do, which is not stand on your feet all day long.”

The Queen may step back from duties gradually after Philip’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this month, the Queen bid a farewell to her husband Philip at his funeral.

Read more: Kate Middleton and Prince William wedding: Queen made ‘disapproving’ remark

It took place at St George’s Chapel on April 17, and only 30 guests attended due to COVID-19.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.