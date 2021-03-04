Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview will be available to watch in the UK on Monday but how does the Duchess know Oprah?

The interview looks set to be the exclusive of the century – and is expected to draw in millions worldwide.

This will be the first time Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, have sat down for an interview about why they both stepped down as senior royals.

While Harry has explained his reasonings in speeches and in an interview with James Corden – this will be their first sit-down exclusive as a couple.

So how can we Brits watch this likely very juicy interview? And how long will we have to wait?

What channel is the Meghan Markle interview with Oprah on?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Sunday March 7 on CBS in the US.

It is set to be a 90-minute intimate discussion in which no topic is apparently off-limits.

When will the Meghan Markle and Oprah interview be on in the UK?

Brits will have to wait until the following day to watch the interview in full.

ITV has secured the rights to air the interview for a reported £1 million.

The interview will air at 9pm on ITV on Monday, March 8.

What does Meghan Markle say in the interview?

So far we have only been treated to mere snippets from Meghan’s chat with Oprah.

In a just released clip, Meghan appears to say she has no choice but to respond to The Firm’s alleged claims against her and Harry.

Oprah says: “How do you feel about The Palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

To which Meghan replies: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent.

“If there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

The Duchess continued: “If that comes with risk of losing things then…there’s a lot that has been lost already.”

What does Prince Harry say in the interview?

In a teaser clip Prince Harry says he is happy to be sitting down with Oprah.

He also says he can’t imagine what his late mother, Princess Diana, went through when she divorced his father, Prince Charles.

Harry says: “I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us – but at least we had each other.”

Then adding: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.

“For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side.”

How does Meghan Markle know Oprah Winfrey?

Meghan and Oprah are believed to have met once prior to her wedding to Prince Harry.

However, the details of this meeting remain unconfirmed.

Oprah attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding.

She has defended their choice to step down as senior royals.

In a video interview with TMZ, she said: “You know why I support them?

“I support them because I believe, when you have thought about this as long as they have – and even in the Queen’s statement she says, ‘This has been going on for months,’ these discussions have been going on for months — and when Harry said in that charity statement the other day that he had to make the decision to move forward in peace with his new family.”

The television and entertainment mogul has since promoted Clevr Blends drinks on Instagram.

Meghan is an early investor in the healthy living brand.

Oprah has also since become friends with Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland, and has hosted her at her Montecito home.

Has Buckingham Palace responded to their claims?

Buckingham Palace has yet to officially respond to any accusations made in the interview.

However this may change once it airs in the US this upcoming weekend.

A royal source told The Sun that the Royal Family may want to hide behind their sofas.

They claimed: “Time to hide behind the sofa at the palace.

“Oprah is skilled at getting people to talk about their feelings and bound to take them down a path they’ll almost certainly regret.

“There will be an element of reliving Megxit and airing their grievances. ”

