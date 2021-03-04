Buckingham Palace will investigate allegations of ‘bullying’ against Meghan Markle.

This week, the Duchess denied claims she ‘bullied’ Kensington Palace staff members.

According to The Times, a complaint was made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf – the Sussexes’ communications secretary at the time.

Meanwhile, it alleged that Meghan had driven two assistants out of the Palace household.

The Palace will investigate the ‘bullying’ allegations against Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has the Palace said about the Meghan Markle ‘bullying’ allegations?

A statement from the Palace read: “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

In addition, they said: “Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.

“Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

Meghan accused of driving two Palace staff out of the household (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It added: “The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years…

“…and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Meghan addressed the allegations.

The Times reported that Meghan faces accusations of undermining the confidence of a third staff member.

In addition, The Times published extracts of the complaint.

Meghan ‘saddened’ by the allegations against her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Meghan said about the allegations?

It alleges there had been “report after report” of “unacceptable behaviour” by Meghan towards a staff member.

Meanwhile, a statement from the former actress read: “The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character…

“…particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself…

“…and deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview will air this weekend (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

Meghan and Harry’s interview air date

Elsewhere, the claims come days before Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is due to air.

The tell-all chat will air in the US on Sunday, March 7, and Monday, March 8, in the UK.

In addition, ITV recently won rights to air the interview for UK viewers.

Meanwhile, Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director, said: “This interview is already a national talking point.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air on ITV, Monday, March 8, at 9pm.

