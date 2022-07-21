Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be “quietly healing rifts” with Harry, Meghan and the rest of the royals, one expert has claimed.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the sisters’ “good relations” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be “beneficial to the Mmnarchy”.

In addition, the “healing of rifts” is hoped to be carried out “quietly”.

Fitzwilliams described this as a relief to the firm.

Princess Beatrice is the eldest of the two sisters (Credit: SplashNews)

Sisters work to ‘heal rift’ with Harry and Meghan

He told Express.co.uk: “I suspect the York sisters’ good relations with Harry and Meghan are very beneficial to the monarchy.

“It is perhaps a relief that we do not know any details, but the healing of rifts is best done quietly.”

Read more: Meghan Markle’s sweet ‘tribute’ to Princess Diana on night out with husband Harry

It is thought, Princess Eugenie and the Sussexes share a close bond.

It is perhaps a relief that we do not know any details, but the healing of rifts is best done quietly.

She paid a visit to the couple in California last year.

In addition, Eugenie and Harry even attended the Super Bowl together.

Harry and Meghan flew over earlier this year for the platinum Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews)

Cousins friendship explained

At the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, Prince Harry was seen joking around with Beatrice and Eugenie too.

Fitzwilliams praised Eugenie’s efforts at the Jubilee earlier this year. She was seen to soften the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He admired how she was able to make the reunion happen smoothly.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

He said: “A tremendous amount of work went on behind the scenes that we don’t know about. Princess Eugenie, who gets on with them, very likely was involved in that.”

Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

In 2009, she attended Newcastle University, graduating with a BA in English Literature and the History of Art in 2012.

Eugenie went to the Super Bowl with Prince Harry on her visit to the states last year (Credit: SplashNews)

She announced she was engaged to Jack Brooksbank on 22 January 2018.

The couple married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in October 2018.

Princess Eugenie has one child. She gave birth to a son last year and named him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank after her great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyDix and let us know.