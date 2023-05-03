Harry and Meghan ‘had to wait for some time to be invited to King’s coronation’ after release of memoir

Harry and Meghan Markle’s invite to the coronation appeared to have taken some time to get to California, an expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been a hot topic for the nation since they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. Although still in the public eye, the pair’s decision to step down and relocate to the USA could have placed them in hot water for the coronation.

An expert has disclosed that there was a time when the two were in question of being invited to the coronation. The coronation takes place on Saturday (May 6).

Harry and Meghan were invited to the coronation but only Harry is attending (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan and the royal family

Journalist and royal biographer of Finding Freedom, the royal biography of Harry, Meghan and their royal family experience, Omid Scobie has opened up about the duo and the coronation.

It was a question at one point of whether he’d be invited I think.

Speaking on This Morning on Wednesday (May 3), Omid gave hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby an inside scope of the coronation.

Phil referred to the journalist as having an “inside track” on the pair after he disclosed he had “good sources”. “I think there was never any question about whether he would want to come,” the guest said.

Royal family expert Omid Scobie spoke to Phil and Holly about Harry and Meghan (Credit: ITV)

The wait for the coronation invite

He continued: “From what I understand, the Sussexes had to wait for some time to really get the confirmation whether they were 100 percent welcome at this event. Of course, this all follows the release of Spare.”

Spare is Harry’s memoir that he released in January. It gave an insight into the Duke of Sussex’s childhood, the death of his mother, and the royal family.

Omid added: “But for Harry, there was certainly no question about it. Ultimately, he is fifth in line to the throne. He is a Councillor of State. There is a serious constitutional reason for him to be here, and he still takes that seriously even though he is not a working member of the royal family.”

This Morning hosts Phil and Holly probed guest Omid Scobie on Harry and the coronation (Credit: ITV)

Will Meghan be there?

Meghan will not be attending. The Duchess will stay at home to look after their children, of which it is Archie’s fourth birthday on the same day as the coronation.

Holly asked what Harry’s role would be, to which the guest replied: “To be here. Unfortunately, there is nothing carved out in the ceremony for him, and I would imagine if Harry and Meghan were working royals still, and everything had worked out differently, there may have been some way for them to have been orchestrated into it, or at least to be visible on that big balcony.

“But obviously, that’s not the case, and people are wondering where Harry will be. Will he be with the civvies, or will he be with his family members? And if he is, what row will he be in?”

The coronation will be the first time Harry will see his family in person since the book’s release. Omid said fans would watch the coronation closely to see where Harry stands. Referencing that it could reflect his standing in the family. According to his sources, Omid believes Harry will be “in and out” for the coronation with no extended stay.

