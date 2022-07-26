Harry and Meghan make touching donation following heartbreaking death of 9-year-old George

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a donation to a family who recently tragically lost a son.

Kelly McKee Zajfen, 42, announced the tragic passing of her child on Instagram at the weekend.

She is the co-founder of an organization called Alliance of Moms.

The non-profit assists young mothers who are pregnant or already parenting and are enrolled in the foster care system in LA.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were touched by the boy’s story (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle latest news: Couple make touching donation

Kelly shared the tragic news of her son George’s death social media in a touching post.

“My sweet baby boy,” she wrote. “I have little ability to breathe. Walk. Function. Sit. Stand. You were the light of my life. Your smile made the room so bright and your heart was the most perfect and sweetest.”

“You left this Earth and left behind so many people who loved you. I don’t know how I’m able to go on. How I can function. How I can be the light and have joy ever again but I’m going to try. Try hard for your beautiful twin sister.”

As a result, a GoFundMe page was created by family friend Kate Jefferson.

Consequently, Harry and Meghan made a donation of £5,000 on the page earlier this week.

Prince Harry and Meghan made the donation on GoFundMe (Credit: Splashnews)

Donated in Archie and Lili’s names

It’s not clear how, if at all, the couple knows Kelly and her family personally.

However, the donation was made in the names of the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet.

Furthermore, on the GoFundMe page, Kelly’s sister wrote: “My name is Kate and I’m raising funds for the Zajfen family so that they may grieve the loss of their sweet angel boy, George.

“He was the happiest, kindest boy that walked the earth. George’s heart was compassionate, his smile contagious, and his love for his twin sister and parents was palpable. This unexpected loss is beyond devastating and the Zajfen family will need time to even begin to heal.”

ED! has contacted reps for a comment.

