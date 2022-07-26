Latest news reports about the new Meghan Markle bombshell biography has seen the Duchess of Sussex slammed over her allegedly “vicious” treatment of her dad.

In the controversial new book – Revenge – by royal expert Tom Bower, he discusses the rift between Meghan and her dad Thomas Markle.

And he even goes so far as to claim she made his life a “misery”.

Meghan Markle is the subject of a new book and the latest news reports paint her in a particularly unfavourable light (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan Markle latest news: Thomas treated badly

Last week, a new book about Meghan and Prince Harry was released.

Written by Tom Bower, the unauthorised biography examines Meghan and Harry’s exit from the Royal Family and the subsequent fallout.

Bower reportedly spoke to 80 people about the Duchess of Sussex during research for his book.

Revenge also takes a look at Meghan’s relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

In the book, it’s the revelations about Meghan’s relationship with Thomas that “horrified” Bower the most, he said in a chat with OK!.

Bower was horrified over Meghan’s treatment of Thomas (Credit: YouTube)

‘Horrified’

In his book, Bower explained that he was “horrified” to hear Thomas’ account of how Meghan had treated him.

“For a daughter who owed her father everything to turn so viciously against him – and reduce a proud, successful man to such misery – was a shocking and terrible thing,” he claimed.

He then went on to say that Meghan has portrayed her relationship with Thomas as “estranged” and “emotionally disheartening”.

Bower said that Meghan had also hinted that she and Thomas had grown apart after being close during her childhood.

However, according to Bower, Thomas’ version of his relationship with Meghan is very different.

According to Thomas, he had offered to visit her and Harry on numerous occasions, only to be shot down by Meghan.

Bower was on GMB to promote his book last week (Credit: ITV)

Bower slams Meghan

The author also claimed that Meghan “shot down” Prince Charles‘ suggestion that she fly to Mexico to improve her relationship with Thomas.

“Thomas Markle had become upset by the portrayal of him online and in newspapers across the world as a scruffy, obese, alcoholic hermit,” Bower wrote.

He then went on to make claims of an incident where Thomas phoned Harry to inform him that he wanted to make a speech at their wedding.

He claims that shortly later, Meghan rang him to let him know that it wouldn’t be possible. This was “the worst blow” for Thomas.

In Bower’s opinion, her treatment of Thomas “reflects appallingly on her”.

“She can plead that she is a philanthropist and an activist, but if you treat your father like that, then you’re none of those things,” he wrote.

ED! has contacted the Sussex’s reps for comment.

