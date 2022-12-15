Volume two of the Harry and Meghan documentary has arrived on Netflix, and in it lies a sad confession about the couple’s son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the final three episodes of their Netflix documentary this morning (December 15).

Within the latest episodes, Meghan makes a tragic confession about her life as a royal.

She reveals that she felt the birth of Archie would help her “really be a part” of the royal family.

However, that didn’t happen, and she claimed “the bubble burst”.

Meghan Markle makes a sad confession in the new Netflix documentary (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan documentary: Duchess makes sad confession

Speaking in episode five, Meghan said: “When I look back at my own childhood it was great but I remember being alone a lot.

“I just wanted all these cousins and all these people, I just wanted all of that and I didn’t have this big family.

“When I was pregnant with Archie, I was just so excited that we were going to be able to create for him that thing that I had always wanted.

“So I just did everything I could to make them proud and to really be a part of the family, and then the bubble burst.

“I realised that I wasn’t just being thrown to the wolves I was being fed to the wolves,” she concluded.

Harry then added: “It was already clear to the media that the palace wasn’t going to protect her. Once that happens, the floodgates open.”

Meghan’s popularity ‘threatened’ royals?

Elsewhere in the episodes, it’s claimed that Meghan’s popularity “threatened” the palace.

One of the couple’s friends, Lucy Fraser, alleged that a trip to Australia was a “turning point” for the couple.

In episode 4, Lucy said: “I think Australia was a real turning point because they were so popular, so popular with the public, the internals at the palace were incredibly threatened by that.”

Prince Harry agreed, adding: “The issue is when someone who is marrying in – who should be a supporting act – is stealing the limelight or doing the job better than the person who was born to do this, that upsets people, it shifts the balance.”

Meghan had hoped that things would be different when Archie was born (Credit: Netflix)

Harry on how the royal family ‘machine’ works

Meanwhile, Harry also shared insight into how the royal family works behind the scenes.

He opened up about how the palace deals with stories in the press and claimed that stories are regularly “planted”.

“I have 30 years experience of looking behind the curtain and seeing how this system works and how it runs and just constant briefings about other members of the family, favours inviting the press in, it’s a dirty game,” he alleged.

“You know there is leaking but there is also planting of stories.

“So if the comms team wants to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principal so the offices end up working against each other.

So it’s kind of a weird understanding, acceptance that this happens,” claimed the Duke.

