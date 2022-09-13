Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have an “opportunity for peace-making” with the Royal Family now, Oprah Winfrey says.

Oprah, of course, was at the centre of a media storm following her interview with Harry and Meghan last year.

Harry and Meghan latest

Last year, of course, Harry and Meghan did an interview with Oprah that reportedly worsened their relationship with the Royal Family.

However, now Prince Harry and Meghan have an opportunity to make peace with the Royal Family, Oprah has claimed.

The American star made the claim during a recent interview with Extra.

“Well, this is what I think,” Oprah said.

“I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking.”

“And hopefully, there will be that,” she added.

Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales reunite

Could the “peace-making” already be underway? It seems so if Saturday’s scenes are anything to go by.

On Saturday evening, Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by Harry and Meghan to meet crowds outside Windsor Castle.

The royal couples, dressed in black, went out to speak to well-wishers who’d come to pay their respects.

They also took the time to take a look at the floral tributes left for Her Majesty following her passing.

It was the first time in a long time that the formerly known “Fab Four” have been seen together.

It is also the first time that Harry and William have been at the same ‘event’ since the Jubilee in June.

Though they were both at the National Service of Thanksgiving in June, they did not sit near each other.

King Charles brings brothers together

However, if reports are to be believed, the brother’s reunion perhaps wasn’t as organic as first thought.

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles orchestrated the reunion between Harry and William on Saturday.

The new King reportedly told William in a phone call to reunite with his brother to meet the crowds at Windsor.

A royal source then claimed: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier.”

“The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity for the Queen at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the meeting of crowds took place 45 minutes later than planned.

This was reportedly due to extensive negotiations beforehand.

“It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers,” he tweeted.

