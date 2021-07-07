The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lifetime movie has released another trailer featuring the Queen, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace will focus on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s exit from their senior royal roles.

On Wednesday, Lifetime revealed a new glimpse of the film and it featured other members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan movie trailer divides fans

An Instagram post read: “Meet the cast of Harry & Meghan: #EscapingthePalace.”

The new video sees Harry, played by Jordan Dean, and Meghan, portrayed by Sydney Morton, speaking to the camera.

Harry first says: “I will do everything in my power to keep my wife and son safe.”

Jordan and Sydney as Harry and Meghan (Credit: Lifetime)

Then the trailer shows the first glimpse of Kate, who is played by Laura Mitchell.

Kate says: “This is the life we signed up for. Here we value dignity above all else.”

Sydney as Meghan continues: “I never thought this would be easy. But I wanted to make the Queen proud!”

William, played by Jordan Whalen, says: “Let everyone understand it. The monarchy is at stake!”

Then viewers get a glimpse of the Queen, who is played by Maggie Sullivun.

The Queen, Kate and William will be portrayed in the new movie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She declares: “The monarchy will always survive!”

The trailer ends with Meghan saying: “Have I made the world’s biggest mistake?!”

Royal fans had a very mixed reaction to the trailer, with some saying it was adding “fuel to the fire”.

One commented: “This shouldn’t have been produced. Talk about adding fuel to the fire.”

Another wrote: “Wow! This movie isn’t going to make things better for the two brothers! So sad!”

The film follows Meghan and Harry’s exit from royal life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

A third said: “I can not believe that Lifetime is going to air this stupid movie.”

However, others are looking forward to watching the film.

One said: “Gonna be EPIC!!”

Another wrote: “Can’t wait to see this movie.”

