In latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the couple apparently didn’t marry in secret.

During their Oprah interview, the Duchess of Sussex claimed she and Harry tied the knot secretly three days before their wedding at Windsor Castle.

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, wed them in their “backyard”.

However, Stephen Borton – the former chief clerk at the Faculty Office – has claimed the ceremony wasn’t the official wedding.

Mr Borton said Meghan is “obviously confused” and “misinformed” and thinks the couple exchanged “some simple vows” in a “rehearsal”.

He told The Sun: “They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.”

In addition, he said: “What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal.”

According to The Sun, the couple’s wedding certificate shows the formalities took place on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.

In her Oprah chat, Meghan made the claim while at her home she shares with Harry and son Archie.

Meghan said: “Three days before our wedding, we got married.

What did Meghan say about the ‘secret nuptials’?

“We called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this spectacle is for the world but we want our union between us.”

She added: “The vows that we have framed is just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Meanwhile, in other latest news, reports claim ITV could broadcast unseen footage from the couple’s Oprah chat.

Viewers apparently only saw part of the explosive interview with almost two hours of footage not shown.

An industry source told the Sunday People: “The original programme was the biggest show of the year so far in the UK and was bought by firms around the world.

“Showing more of it would be a guaranteed ratings winner.”

