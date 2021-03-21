Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the headlines earlier this month after ITV showed their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex poured out their hearts in a candid conversation with the US chat show legend.

However, viewers only saw part of the explosive interview, with almost two hours of footage not being shown.

And, according to a report, ITV is now trying to strike a deal to broadcast the rest of the conversation.

So it appears the palace could well be holding its breath for yet more revelations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tell Oprah?

Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah came almost a year after the couple announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Conducted in the US, where the Duke and Duchess now live with their son Archie, it saw Harry and Meghan make a series of stunning revelations.

Meghan, 39, told Oprah that she and Harry actually got married in secret, three days before they were seen tying the knot in a formal ceremony live on TV.

She also claimed that members of the Royal Family had asked Harry what colour their baby son’s skin would be, and suggested that she’d contemplated suicide.

Read more: Prince Harry news: Royal admits death of Princess Diana ‘left a huge hole inside of me’

Harry said he felt “let down” by his father Prince Charles, admitting “there’s a lot to work through there”.

And the couple also revealed that the baby Meghan is expecting will be a girl.

Meghan Markle is pregnant with her and Harry’s second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oprah interview was a ‘ratings winner’

CBS in the States showed the 85-minute interview originally, with British viewers getting to see it the following night.

And it was so well received that ITV is now reportedly keen to get its hands on the remaining footage.

Read more: Piers Morgan accuses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of ‘campaign to trash royals’

An industry source told the Sunday People: “The original programme was the biggest show of the year so far in the UK and was bought by firms around the world.

“Showing more of it would be a guaranteed ratings winner.”

Prince Harry said he felt “let down” by his dad Prince Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And the source seems to think there’s every chance we could get to see the rest of the interview.

They added: “Oprah’s production company know they’re sitting on a goldmine, so it’s possible a deal could be done.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.