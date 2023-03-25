Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “no option” but to attend the coronation if they want to kept hold of their lucrative contracts, one royal expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they have been invited to the occasion on May 6.

However, they have not yet revealed if they will be flying over from the States to attend.

But one royal expert thinks the pair have “no option” but to attend, should they wish to see the pennies keep rolling in.

‘They have no option but to come’

Speaking to OK!, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams speculated that Harry and Meghan’s media work relies on them being royals.

So for them to snub such a historic occasion would damage their chances of landing lucrative contacts in the future, he claimed.

So they’ve got to attend. They have no option but to come.

Richard said: “Here’s their mistake, they’re obsessed with controlling PR and controlling the narrative. The only reason they get work – work for Netflix, for Spotify, work for Random House – is because they’re royals.”

He then went on to add: “Now if they were to emphasise their isolation by not attending a royal event, that’s as important as a coronation as well, it would be something that would adversely affect their contracts, I would have thought, or certainly the renewal of any contracts.”

He then issued a warning to a couple of the upcoming royal occasion. Richard said: “So they’ve got to attend. They have no option but to come.”

Harry and Meghan to be ‘controlled’ at coronation

However, if they do decide to attend Richard said he thinks the organisers will work to “control” the couple in a similar way to last summer’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Harry and Meghan were barely seen during the long weekend. Plus their children are thought to have stayed at home in America.

Richard speculated this is to ensure that there is no chance of them “overshadowing” anything on King Charles‘ big day.

However, he did speculate that he thinks they will “overshadow a lot of the run up”.

ED! contacted reps for the Sussexes for comment.

One such measure that appears to have already been set in place is a potential awkward moment between Prince Harry and stepmother Camilla, Queen Consort.

It’s claimed that, should Harry attend, he will not have an official role in the ceremony. And this means that he will not pass by Camilla, and as such will not be required to bow to her.

