Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey will air hours after the Queen makes a televised address.

Her Majesty, 94, will address the nation to mark Commonwealth Day on March 7.

This will air just hours before Harry and Meghan – who have confirmed they won’t be returning to their senior royal roles – sit down for their interview.

The Queen will deliver a message in the programme set to air on BBC One on March 7.

Westminster Abbey says Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex will also take part.

A tweet on Monday read: “We’re really pleased to tell you that @BBCOne will broadcast A Celebration for Commonwealth Day on 7 March.

“The special programme replaces this year’s Commonwealth Day service which is unable to go ahead due to the pandemic, and will include a special message from HM The Queen.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s chat is expected to be explosive following their departure from the Royal Family.

The couple apparently filmed the shock 90-minute interview with chat show legend Oprah last week.

According to CBS, viewers will see the Duchess of Sussex open up about “stepping into life as a royal, marriage and motherhood”.

What will happen during Meghan and Harry’s interview?

Harry will join the interview as the couple discuss their move to the US and their “future hopes and dreams for their expanding family”.

The couple are expecting their second child after welcoming their son Archie, one, in 2019.

Meanwhile, last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed Meghan and Harry won’t be returning to their senior royal roles.

A statement said that it is “not possible” for them to “continue with the duties that come with a life of public service”.

It added that “while all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family”.

