Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed baby Lilibet Diana into the world almost two weeks ago on June 4.

And now the brother of the woman she’s named after – Princess Diana – has broken his silence about the new arrival.

Earl Spencer – who is Prince Harry’s uncle – told of his “joy” at the birth of Lilibet, who is his great-niece.

Earl Spencer can’t wait to meet baby Lilibet (Credit: ITV)

What did Earl Spencer say about Harry and Meghan and the baby?

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC earlier today (June 17), Charles Spencer was asked about the new arrival.

He revealed he now has 10 great-nieces and nephews.

And he added that he can’t wait to meet Lilibet Diana.

So I genuinely can say yes, I very much look forward to that.

He said: “I am of an age where I now have 10 great-nephews and great-nieces, but everyone genuinely is a joy.

“So I genuinely can say yes, I very much look forward to that.”

Harry’s uncle refused to be drawn on Meghan’s attendance at the upcoming statue unveiling (Credit: Splash News)

So will Meghan attend Diana statue unveiling?

Ferrari also asked Earl Spencer if the Duchess of Sussex would be attending the Princess Diana statue unveiling next month.

It’s being unveiled at a ceremony attended by Princes William and Harry.

But it’s unclear if Meghan will fly over to attend with her husband.

Ferrari said: “It is reported that when the statue is put up the Duchess of Sussex will not be accompanying Prince Harry…”

“Do you know what Nick, I just don’t get involved in this,” Earl Spencer replied.

“There is so much going on,” he added.

Harry might bring Archie with him

New reports today suggest that Prince Harry could make the UK visit something of a boys’ trip, bringing son Archie with him.

Meghan, meanwhile, will stay at home with new baby Lilibet.

According to the Daily Mail, many in “royal circles” predict Harry will bring his two-year-old son with him on what will doubtless be an emotional trip.

