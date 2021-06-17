In latest Prince Harry news, a royal expert has said his late mother Princess Diana wouldn’t have been happy that he ‘broke away’ and is in a ‘rift’ with brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex stepped back from his senior royal role last year alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

However, royal biographer Angela Levin said Diana would have told her youngest son “to be there for William as he gears up to be King”.

Princess Diana would have been “heartbroken” over Prince William and Harry’s ‘rift’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Prince Harry?

Ms Levin told OK! Magazine: “Diana would be totally heartbroken. It was so important to her that her boys had a good relationship.

Read more: Will Meghan Markle attend Princess Diana statue unveiling? Expert weighs in

“They had such a unique life and so she wanted to ensure they’d at least have each other.”

She added: “If Diana were here now, she’d give Harry a telling off for breaking away, and she’d tell him to be there for William as he gears up to be King.”

Diana would have wanted Harry and William to have a “good relationship” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s happened between Harry and William?

Rumours of a rift between Harry and Prince William have existed for years.

Tensions apparently began when the Duke of Cambridge reportedly told his brother to take things slow with Meghan.

Things have now become worse since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life, and made explosive claims about the royal family during their Oprah interview.

Earlier this year, Harry spoke about his relationship with William during his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He said: “As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother.

Harry said he and William were “on different paths” (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

“We’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.”

Meanwhile, in April, the brothers reunited at their grandfather Prince Philip‘s funeral.

Royal fans were delighted when William and Harry were spotted walking and talking together following the service.

The brothers are expected to reunite next month for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue.

The statue is being put up at Kensington Palace to honour what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

William and Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said it will be a “deeply personal moment” for Harry and William.

Read more: Princess Diana ‘would have cautioned Prince Harry about Oprah interview’

Mr Fitzwilliams added to ED!: “Both cherish memories of their mother, who so tragically died in that fateful car crash and both, especially Harry, have been deeply affected by her death.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.