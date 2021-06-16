In latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess is unlikely to attend the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue next month, says a royal expert.

Recent reports suggested that the Duchess of Sussex would be a ‘special guest’ alongside husband Prince Harry at the event in July.

A statue is being put up at Kensington Palace to honour what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday and Harry is expected to return to the UK for it.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has said Meghan – who recently gave birth to daughter Lilibet – will likely stay in California.

Meghan unlikely to attend the Diana statue unveiling (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Meghan Markle?

Mr Fitzwilliams told Entertainment Daily!: “It is generally assumed that, because she has recently given birth, that Meghan will not be attending the unveiling of a statue to Diana.

“This will be a deeply personal moment for both William and Harry who will be unveiling it.

“Both cherish memories of their mother, who so tragically died in that fateful car crash and both, especially Harry, have been deeply affected by her death.”

Meghan recently gave birth to her daughter Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mr Fitzwilliams continued: “Sadly a publicly acknowledged rift has developed between them.

“The world’s press will be watching for any sign of this, by releasing this information in the ITV documentary after their South Africa trip, the Sussexes caused a media storm.

“Subsequently in several interviews, especially with Meghan on Oprah, Harry has been highly critical of members of his family.

“And within 18 months the Sussexes have caused two crises for the royal family…

The statue event will be a “deeply personal” moment for Harry and William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The Sussexes are totally unpredictable”

“…when they stepped back only to step down as senior working members and after the interview on Oprah.

“The high profile event to honour Diana in July will have phenomenal international coverage as it is.

“I strongly doubt, especially given the intense hostility towards her in the British press, that Meghan will attend…

“…though the Sussexes are, at present, totally unpredictable, as events have clearly shown.”

Meanwhile, it came after reports claimed Meghan could be a “special guest” at the event.

Reports said Meghan would be a ‘special guest’ at the event (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told RadarOnline that Meghan “knows how hard it was” for Harry “to attend his grandfather’s funeral alone”.

The insider added that “she doesn’t want that to happen again”.

They concluded: “The day will not just be about honoring Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday, but also an opportunity for William to take ownership of his mother’s legacy.”

