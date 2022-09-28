Harry and Meghan officially ‘demoted’ by royal family alongside Prince Andrew

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ‘demoted’ to the bottom of the Royal Family’s website.

The Sussexes now appear alongside Prince Andrew and beneath the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent on the official website.

While they were still working members of the family, Meghan and Harry’s dedicated pages were previously listed halfway down the website.

They appeared right below Prince William and the Princess of Wales.

However, after the two stepped down from their duties in January 2020, they have now been pushed to sit below Princess Anne.

Meghan and Harry appear next to Andrew

Following the Queen’s death, the Royal Family’s official website has been updated.

This is to include King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new titles.

And the California-based royals have been repositioned towards the bottom alongside the Duke of York.

King Charles ‘wants a slimmed-down’ monarchy

The ‘demotion’ comes as King Charles is apparently planning a ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy during his reign.

The new King is said to believe the public does not wish to pay for an ever-expanding Royal Family.

When did Harry and Meghan step down?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex originally announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down from their senior roles in the royal family.

Harry and Meghan revealed they intend to work to become “financially independent”.

They announced in a statement on their Instagram account that they wanted to “carve out a progressive new role” and “step back” as senior royals.

Harry ‘throws spanner in works’ in attempt to rewrite book

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported Prince Harry’s bombshell book could be undergoing some 11th-hour changes.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to have launched a last-minute bid to “tone down” his final draft.

The new book by Prince Harry is set to be released later this year.

However, following the death of the Queen, Harry is reportedly rewriting it at the 11th hour.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is rewriting his final draft – which has already been signed off – amid fears the finished product might not go down well after the monarch’s death.

A source claimed: “Harry has thrown a spanner in the works. He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral, and his father Charles taking the throne.”

The source then continued, explaining why the changes are reportedly being made.

“There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after these events. He wants sections changed now. It’s not a total rewrite by any means.

“He desperately wants to make changes,” they alleged.

