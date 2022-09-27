Meghan Markle’s ’threat’ to Prince Harry as she delivered ultimatum: ‘Back me or I’ll dump you’

Meghan Markle reportedly told Prince Harry to go public with their relationship or face losing her.

The allegations are written in an upcoming book, Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low, which is set to be published on October 6.

The now husband and wife made their relationship public in October 2016.

Before they were official, were “faced with hordes of journalists” speculating on what was happening between them.

It reportedly led to tension between Harry and Meghan, and it’s claimed the Duchess felt there was only one way to solve it.

Meghan Markle reportedly threatened to dump Prince Harry (Credit: Splashnews)

Meghan Markle threatened to ‘dump’ Prince Harry

As a result, according to new reports, Harry went public with their romance earlier than he had planned to.

However, it’s thought this was entirely due to Meghan.

According to an insider, Meghan gave Harry an ultimatum that threatened to end their relationship for good.

It’s alleged she told him that either announce that they were dating or she would break up with him, which made the royal panic.

One source claimed: “She was saying: ‘If you don’t put out a statement confirming I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you.'”

Consequently, another insider claimed to the publication that Prince Harry felt under pressure as he didn’t want to lose Meghan.

As a result, they alleged: “He was freaking out, saying: ‘She’s going to dump me.'”

Meghan is believed to have been keen to go public because of the past treatment of “girlfriends” within the monarchy.

ED! has contacted reps for a comment.

Meghan and Harry went public with their romance back in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews)

‘I know how this works’

She was said to have believed the institution “sidelines” girlfriends of royal family members: “I know how the palace works. You don’t care about the girlfriend.”

As a result, the book claims Harry phoned Jason Knauf, who was Kensington Palace’s communications secretary at the time.

He then reportedly demanded that he put out a statement which would confirm Meghan was his girlfriend.

However, according to the book, he also wanted the Palace to condemn the “racist and sexist undertones of some of the media coverage”.

Kensington Palace confirmed the relationship was official on November 16, 2016 in a statement to the media.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety. He is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,’ it read.

“It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.

“He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees.

The statement added: “This is not a game — it is her life and his.”

