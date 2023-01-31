Harry and Meghan during interviewed in Harry & Meghan documentary
Royals

Harry and Meghan to ‘keep things classy’ amid plans for Kardashians-style reality show on Netflix

An insider has claimed it has sparked fury from the royals

By Réiltín Doherty
| Updated:

Harry and Meghan are reportedly considering a fly-on-the-wall reality show after the success of their Netflix series and Harry’s memoir.

According to Closer, the series would be a Kardashians-style documentary series.

An insider claimed they are carefully considering the offer from Netflix, over fears the series would cause further anger from the royal family.

Read on to find out everything we know about the possibility of Harry and Meghan’s new docuseries…

Prince Harry and Meghan during Invictus event
Harry and Meghan’s series was a big hit for Netflix (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan news

The report from Closer claims that Netflix has offered the Sussexes a new “fly-on-the-wall”  reality show.

The pair’s Netflix documentary series was a big hit for the streaming site last year.

The insider told Closer: “The Sussexes are incredibly marketable right now.

“Spare and the docu-series bought Netflix has put them in the best position to strike a deal when the iron is hot.”

But the pair are reported to be “carefully considering” the deal and will “want to keep things classy”.

The Sussexes are incredibly marketable right now.

Perez Hilton said on his podcast: “It does not surprise me that Harry and Meghan are said to be in talks for a reality TV show.

“They’ve become like the Kardashians and I’m also sure the producers of that show would love to be involved.”

Harry looks at Meghan in their Netflix documentary
Harry and Meghan are reportedly seriously considering the new series (Credit: Netflix)

King Charles and William ‘would be furious’ over reality show

Meghan and Harry reportedly have to very carefully consider the prospect of the reality show over claims that King Charles and William would be “furious” at the idea.

The Royal family made no official comment about Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series. But, reports claimed that they were not happy with it.

A source claimed: “If there were to be more from the Sussexes – like a reality show. William would be furious, as would his father.

Read more: King Charles ‘to make deal’ with Harry and Meghan ahead of Coronation

“Stripping them of their titles would be of serious consideration. He is outraged, but he is also tired of it all.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

YouTube video player

So, would you watch it? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Meghan Markle Netflix Prince Harry

Trending Articles

Deidre Sanders looking sad on This Morning today
This Morning star Deidre Sanders makes heartbreaking confession six weeks after losing beloved husband
Camilla Tominey and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today
This Morning host Phillip Schofield loses his cool today as he scolds guest: ‘I let it go three times’
Kate, Princess of Wales smiling during engagement
Princess Kate leaves fans stunned with behaviour towards ‘nervous’ man after his public request
Matt Hancock and Susanna Reid arguing on GMB
GMB: Matt Hancock defiantly hits back over decision to only give 3% of his I’m A Celebrity fee to charity
Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong talking and smiling
Lisa Armstrong and boyfriend James ‘planning wedding’ amid claims Ant will be ’shocked’ over guest list
Prince Harry speaking, Meghan Markle looking angry
Harry and Meghan branded ’hypocrites who’ve put greed over family’ amid shocking sex life claims