Harry and Meghan to ‘keep things classy’ amid plans for Kardashians-style reality show on Netflix

Harry and Meghan are reportedly considering a fly-on-the-wall reality show after the success of their Netflix series and Harry’s memoir.

According to Closer, the series would be a Kardashians-style documentary series.

An insider claimed they are carefully considering the offer from Netflix, over fears the series would cause further anger from the royal family.

The report from Closer claims that Netflix has offered the Sussexes a new “fly-on-the-wall” reality show.

The pair’s Netflix documentary series was a big hit for the streaming site last year.

The insider told Closer: “The Sussexes are incredibly marketable right now.

“Spare and the docu-series bought Netflix has put them in the best position to strike a deal when the iron is hot.”

But the pair are reported to be “carefully considering” the deal and will “want to keep things classy”.

Perez Hilton said on his podcast: “It does not surprise me that Harry and Meghan are said to be in talks for a reality TV show.

“They’ve become like the Kardashians and I’m also sure the producers of that show would love to be involved.”

Harry and Meghan are reportedly seriously considering the new series (Credit: Netflix)

King Charles and William ‘would be furious’ over reality show

Meghan and Harry reportedly have to very carefully consider the prospect of the reality show over claims that King Charles and William would be “furious” at the idea.

The Royal family made no official comment about Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series. But, reports claimed that they were not happy with it.

A source claimed: “If there were to be more from the Sussexes – like a reality show. William would be furious, as would his father.

“Stripping them of their titles would be of serious consideration. He is outraged, but he is also tired of it all.”

