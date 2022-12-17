King Charles to ‘extend olive branch to Harry and Meghan’ despite Netflix bombshells

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly still be offered an ‘olive branch’ by King Charles despite their Netflix documentary.

Harry and Meghan recently released the second part of their Netflix documentary.

In the episodes, the pair opened up about their experiences in the institution – and they didn’t hold back.

It’s sparked controversy on social media and caused a divisive reaction among Brits.

However, former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond has claimed that King Charles won’t be distracted by the current uproar.

Instead, she believes he will continue to attempt to build bridges with Harry and Meghan.

King Charles is reportedly still keen on building bridges (Credit: Splashnews)

King Charles to offer ‘olive branch’ to Harry and Meghan?

She told GB News: “The dignified and gracious way of dealing with that is, yes, they should be invited and leave it to them whether they want to come along or whether they want to play a subdued role as they did during the Jubilee celebrations.

“I think they should be invited, I don’t think Charles has been vindictive. I think he will hold out that olive branch and say, ‘Come on’.”

She continued by suggesting that Harry and Meghan’s documentary was like watching them have a therapy session.

Bond said: “I suppose my question of why they were doing it was partially answered, because that’s what I really wanted to know – what was their motive?

“And Meghan at the beginning said, well, we may as well tell our story ourselves. But towards the end, Harry said you can’t move on to the next chapter until you’ve finished with the first. And I get that.

“But this kind of closure is usually carried out in a therapist’s chair and in fact we did see them both undergoing therapy.

“That would be a better place for this dirty laundry to have been washed.”

She added: “I’m very happy that they are skipping happily through the sand in California and having a wonderful life.

“I’m truly happy actually that Harry has found peace and harmony in his life but I don’t know why they had to be so vitriolic and pour so much hurt in the direction of the family over here.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised eyebrows with their documentary (Credit: Splashnews)

What is said in the documentary?

In the final three episodes, Prince Harry made some bombshell claims about his brother, as well as his father, King Charles.

For example, in episode five, recounting a crisis meeting amid Megxit chaos, Harry alleged that William had screamed at him.

“It was very terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that were just simply untrue,” he says in the Netflix doc.

The Duke also claimed that the palace “lied” to protect his brother when it was reported that he’d “bullied” the Sussexes out of the Royal Family.

Read More: Harry and Meghan: ‘Devastated’ Queen left ‘very low’ after grandson’s attacks on monarchy

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

