Harry and Meghan appear to make subtle dig at royals in new statement about ‘compassion’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to make a subtle dig at the Royal Family in a new statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a message on their Archewell website this week.

The couple urged their fans to be “compassionate” and listen to others with “open ears” – something they seemed to claim they didn’t get with the royals.

What did Harry and Meghan say?

The couple: “Our mission at Archewell is to drive systemic, cultural change — one act of compassion at a time.

“We believe that compassion is at the core of all culture and connection in this world.

“It shows up in all of our interactions with people and enriches our lives and the lives of those around us.”

They continued: “To us, compassion means more than the dictionary definition, it means listening with open ears to the suffering and celebrations of communities and people beyond ourselves.

“It means taking the time to understand their perspectives, experiences and needs based on what they say, rather than assuming what they need.

“It means uplifting diverse voices and giving a platform to people to share their stories, it means taking that newfound understanding and empathy and channeling it into action for people who need it the most.”

What else did they say?

In conclusion, the couple added: “Each time someone conducts an act of compassion — whether it’s mentoring a young woman or holding space for someone having a difficult day — our world becomes a better place.

It means taking the time to understand their perspectives.

“Compassion is at the core of everything we do. We hope you’ll join us in building a better world, one act of compassion at a time.”

Some royal fans expressed their views on Twitter, as one said: “Never ending trouble these two.”

Another added: “It’s a shame they can’t show compassion!!!!”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have taken digs at the royals on a few occasions since stepping back from royal life.

Back in March, the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive interview about why they made the decision to quit their senior royal roles.

During the interview, Harry claimed his family ‘cut him off’ financially when they left the UK.

Harry then criticised his father Prince Charles‘ parenting in a podcast interview, and accused the royals of ‘neglect’ when it came to discussing his mental health problems in a series about the topic.

