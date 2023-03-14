King Charles looking serious / Meghan Markle and Harry during Commonwealth service
Royals

King Charles and royals ‘even more united’ as ‘different dynamic’ seen without Harry and Meghan

The Commonwealth Day service took place yesterday

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence has left the royals looking “even more united”, according to a body language expert.

Not only do the royals look more united, but there appears to be a “different dynamic” within the family now too.

King Charles looking serious at the Commonwealth Day service
Charles and the royals look ‘even more united’ now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan latest

The Royal Family look to be “even more united” amid the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a body language expert.

There also appears to be a “different dynamic” within the family now too, according to the expert.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren Stanton made the claims after seeing the royals at the Commonwealth Day service yesterday (Monday, March 13).

“The outing yesterday was far more positive than Harry and Meghan’s previous appearance at the Commonwealth Day Service in March 2020, which was one of their final engagements as royals,” he told ED!.

“Understandably there was a lot of tension and apprehension at the time, which leaked out into their body language.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiling slightly
Harry and Meghan were absent from yesterday’s service (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Service more ‘positive’ without Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Darren then continued, saying yesterday’s service was more positive for some of the royals.

“However, yesterday’s service appeared to be a positive one for the likes of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who seemed completely relaxed and confident,” he said.

He then said that this was a direct contrast to the outing in 2020.

“Just like King Charles and Camilla, they also maintain a great level of professionalism during the outing,” he then added.

The body language expert then continued, saying: “I definitely believe the royals are even more united now, and it’s clear they have a deep level of respect for each other.

“There has also been a massive surge in support in recent months, especially for Kate and William. I think the public appreciates seeing the couple interacting and connecting with people at these types of events.”

Prince Harry and Meghan speaking during their Netflix documentary
Harry and Meghan are in a ‘difficult spot’ (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan in difficult spot

In other Harry and Meghan-related news, the royal couple are in a ‘difficult spot’, according to a PR expert.

However, there is a way for them to turn their reputations around – and it involves their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

“They demand privacy – yet not a day passes when they make a new announcement which garners more exposure and plant seeds for further news coverage,” PR expert Anthony Barr of Barr Media told ED!.

“Are their reputations repairable? Yes, but they need a change of strategy and fast,” he said.

He then went on to say that one way Harry and Meghan could do this is by “showcasing their family life” via social media.

“I would like to see them becoming more relatable as a young modern family with two beautiful children,” he said.

“Harry and Meghan now have social media and should use this as a positive outlet to showcase their family life.”

Read more: How Prince George’s bond with Louis ‘mirrors’ Prince William’s relationship with Harry when they were young

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth service

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story

Related Topics

Exclusives King Charles Meghan Markle Prince Harry Royal Family

Trending Articles

Rylan Clark on Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Rylan Clark’s heartbreaking confession about being hospitalised twice following marriage breakdown
Joey Essex behind the scenes at Dancing On Ice and him and Vanessa Bauer after Bolero with ED exclusive badge
Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer ‘uncomfortable’ over Joey Essex’s behaviour on show as they miss out on trophy
Prince William smiling during royal engagement and Prince Louis grinning on Christmas Day
Prince Louis to miss out on Coronation appearance as William and Kate could face ‘tricky’ situation?
Kate Garraway walking in London, and husband Derek Draper in documentary
Kate Garraway issues sad update on husband Derek: ‘Long road ahead’
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, smiling and King Charles looking to the left
More good news for Prince Edward following title honour from the King
Roman Kemp looks concerned
Roman Kemp fans rally around as he reveals ‘terrible’ and ‘shocking’ news in Twitter message