King Charles and royals ‘even more united’ as ‘different dynamic’ seen without Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence has left the royals looking “even more united”, according to a body language expert.

Not only do the royals look more united, but there appears to be a “different dynamic” within the family now too.

Charles and the royals look ‘even more united’ now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan latest

The Royal Family look to be “even more united” amid the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a body language expert.

There also appears to be a “different dynamic” within the family now too, according to the expert.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren Stanton made the claims after seeing the royals at the Commonwealth Day service yesterday (Monday, March 13).

“The outing yesterday was far more positive than Harry and Meghan’s previous appearance at the Commonwealth Day Service in March 2020, which was one of their final engagements as royals,” he told ED!.

“Understandably there was a lot of tension and apprehension at the time, which leaked out into their body language.”

Harry and Meghan were absent from yesterday’s service (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Service more ‘positive’ without Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Darren then continued, saying yesterday’s service was more positive for some of the royals.

“However, yesterday’s service appeared to be a positive one for the likes of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who seemed completely relaxed and confident,” he said.

He then said that this was a direct contrast to the outing in 2020.

“Just like King Charles and Camilla, they also maintain a great level of professionalism during the outing,” he then added.

The body language expert then continued, saying: “I definitely believe the royals are even more united now, and it’s clear they have a deep level of respect for each other.

“There has also been a massive surge in support in recent months, especially for Kate and William. I think the public appreciates seeing the couple interacting and connecting with people at these types of events.”

Harry and Meghan are in a ‘difficult spot’ (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan in difficult spot

In other Harry and Meghan-related news, the royal couple are in a ‘difficult spot’, according to a PR expert.

However, there is a way for them to turn their reputations around – and it involves their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

“They demand privacy – yet not a day passes when they make a new announcement which garners more exposure and plant seeds for further news coverage,” PR expert Anthony Barr of Barr Media told ED!.

“Are their reputations repairable? Yes, but they need a change of strategy and fast,” he said.

He then went on to say that one way Harry and Meghan could do this is by “showcasing their family life” via social media.

“I would like to see them becoming more relatable as a young modern family with two beautiful children,” he said.

“Harry and Meghan now have social media and should use this as a positive outlet to showcase their family life.”

Read more: How Prince George’s bond with Louis ‘mirrors’ Prince William’s relationship with Harry when they were young

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story