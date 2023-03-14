Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle could be helped out of a “difficult spot”, an expert has said.

The Sussexes’ family life with children, Archie and Lilibet, could be the key to them rebuilding their reputations, according to an expert.

Harry and Meghan are in a ‘difficult spot’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in ‘difficult spot’

Meghan and Harry are in a “difficult spot” at the moment, according to a PR and Crisis Management expert.

Anthony Burr of Burr Media made the comment while speaking to ED!.

“It’s not looking good for the Sussexes. If they were politicians checking on their polling and rating at this juncture then they would throw in the towel for sure,” he said.

He then went on to say that South Park and Chris Rock have made a “mockery” of them recently. He claims that these two moments have made some people turn against them.

“The Sussexes have placed themselves in a difficult spot,” he then claimed.

Meghan and Harry have lost support, according to a PR expert (Credit: Netflix)

Fans turning against Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan?

Anthony then continued, explaining why they’re in a difficult spot.

“They continually pillory everything the Royal Family stands for – yet still use their titles to network and curry favour,” he said.

I would like to see them becoming more relatable as a young modern family with two beautiful children.

“They demand privacy – yet not a day passes when they make a new announcement which garners more exposure and plant seeds for further news coverage,” he then continued.

“Are their reputations repairable? Yes, but they need a change of strategy and fast.”

Anthony then went on to say that the Sussexes need to stop taking shots at the Royal Family from across the pond.

He also claimed that Harry‘s new book has content in it that hasn’t gone down well with audiences.

Archie and Lilibet could help the Sussexes rebuild their reputation (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What next for the Sussexes?

Anthony then went on to list a few ways that the Sussexes could rebuild their reputation.

“I have said before that they need to find their North Star as a strategy and be guided by it. I would like to see them becoming more relatable as a young modern family with two beautiful children,” he said.

“Harry’s mother, Diana did that so well. She took Harry and William on adventures and theme parks and carefully selected which events the Press should and should not see,” he then continued.

“Harry and Meghan now have social media and should use this as a positive outlet to showcase their family life.”

He also suggested that the royal couple ditch their titles and patch things up with The Firm.

Read more: Kate’s ‘very frosty look’ towards Meghan showed there was ‘huge chasm’ between Fab Four in final royal engagement

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.