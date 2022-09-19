Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral featured a touching nod to her late husband, Prince Philip today (Monday, September 19).

The floral arrangement on top of the Queen‘s casket had a far deeper meaning than many first realised.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Touching nod to Philip

Today saw Her Majesty’s funeral take place in Westminster Hall.

Thousands were watching at the venue itself, and millions more were watching at home.

World leaders, politicans and world leaders have arrived in their droves to watch Her Majesty be finally laid to rest.

Myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage, and cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of Myrtle in Her Late Majesty’s wedding bouquet in 1947.

It is the biggest funeral in decades, possibly even being the most significant in the UK in the last century.

However, one touching detail may have escaped the notice of many.

On top of the Queen’s coffin was a wreath of flowers.

But this wasn’t any old wreath of flowers – it was a wreath of flowers with added meaning due to its symbolism.

Emily Nash, the royal editor for Hello magazine, revealed details on the wreath on her Twitter earlier today.

Wreath of flowers meaning at Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Nash posted a statement explaining the significance behind the flowers on the Queen’s coffin.

“At His Majesty The King’s request, the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Highgrove House,” it read.

“This includes foliage chosen for its symbolism.

“Rosemary for remembrance; Myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage, and cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of Myrtle in Her Late Majesty’s wedding bouquet in 1947,” it continued.

The wreath also contained English oak, which “symbolises the strength of love”.

The statement then went on to list some of the other flowers included in the wreath, including “garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias, and scabious”.

The writing on the note on top of the wreath has also been revealed.

“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” it reads.

It’s also been revealed that the wreath is sustainable and doesn’t use floral foam.

Royal fans react

Royal fans took to Twitter to react to the floral tribute and its deeper meanings.

“So beautiful…what a lovely touch by KC [King Charles] to his beloved mum and dear papa,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Beautiful, so ‘casual’. Beautiful to see such colours,” another said.

“Turns out it is both significant and also from her gardens. That’s rather beautiful,” a third said of the wreath.

“Simple and sustainable and symbolic. Good,” another wrote.

“What a beautiful touch by King Charles,” a fifth said.

“Rosemary for remembrance …how symbolic ! Flowers and foliage have such deep meaning,” another tweeted.

