King Charles’ heartbreaking message on card placed on the Queen’s coffin

Today marked the funeral of the Queen and King Charles himself wrote a poignant message on the card placed on the late monarch’s coffin.

The card, visible throughout the late monarch’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey today (Monday September 19), contained a handwritten note.

It read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

Prince Charles and members of the royal family during the service in Westminster Abbey (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The Queen’s funeral

The message from King Charles to the Queen moved many social media users following the funeral.

One Twitter user posted, adding a crying emoji to their words: “The King left a message note on top of the Queen’s flowers!”

In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.

Another tweeted: “How thoughtful. God Save the King!”

And a third added: “His final message to his mother.”

The message could be seen on the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Abbey (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What are the flowers on the Queen’s coffin for her funeral?

The wreath of flowers on the Queen’s coffin includes several different blooms.

Rosemary represents remembrance while myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage, is cut from a plant grown from a sprig in the Queen’s 1947 wedding bouquet.

And English oak symbolises the strength of love.

Also included are scented pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias, and scabious.

They are all in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy with touches of white.

Furthermore, at the King’s request, the wreath is made in a sustainable way. It is in a nest of English moss and oak branches, and without the use of floral foam.

The royal family follow the Queen’s coffin as it departs Westminster Abbey (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What is on the Queen coffin for her funeral?

As well as the flowers and the Royal Standard flag, instruments of state are on the Queen’s coffin.

They are the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre.

The Imperial State Crown weighs five pounds and contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.

Additionally, the Cullinan Diamond from South Africa and St Edward’s Sapphire are among its many gems.

King Charles also offered his thanks to his nation yesterday evening (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

King Charles message of thanks before Queen funeral

On Sunday (September 18) evening, ahead of his mother’s funeral today, the King issued a message of thanks to the nation.

He said in a written message issued by Buckingham Palace: “Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world.

“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”

Read more: The Queen’s funeral: Who was everyone walking in the procession?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.