The Queen has been seen for the first time for the funeral of her husband Prince Philip today.

Her Majesty travelled behind the Duke of Edinburgh‘s coffin in her official Bentley, accompanied by a lady-in-waiting.

The Queen, 94, dressed in all black as she wore a face mask.

Her Majesty arrived for the funeral of her husband Prince Philip (Credit: ITV)

The Queen seen for first time at Prince Philip’s funeral

Her Majesty, who was married to Philip for over 70 years, looked sombre as her car followed Philip’s coffin.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne led the procession behind Philip’s coffin (Credit: ITV)

Prince Charles and Princess Anne led the procession followed by Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Meanwhile, Princes William and Harry followed behind alongside Peter Phillips.

Due to Covid regulations, the Queen will sit alone during the service.

The funeral procession (Credit: ITV)

What did royal fans say about Her Majesty?

Royal fans on Twitter expressed their sadness as they watched the Queen arrive.

One person said: “The Queen behind Prince Phillip for the first and last time.”

Another wrote: “My heart breaks for the Queen right now.”

A third added, “My heart breaks for the Queen,” while one said, “The shot of the Queen sitting alone has broken my heart.”

Another commented: “Seeing The Queen sitting there all alone watching his coffin arrive just broke me.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury recently said the Queen will ‘behave with extraordinary dignity’ at the funeral.

Speaking to the BBC, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the Queen will display “extraordinary dignity and courage” during the trying day.

Archbishop Welby said: “We really have to avoid judging from anything external.

The Queen bids farewell to her husband today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She’s the Queen. She will behave with the extraordinary dignity, extraordinary courage that she always does.

“And at the same time she is saying farewell to someone to whom she was married for 73 years.

“I think that must be a very, very profound thing… in anybody’s life.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Queen sat at her husband’s bedside when he passed away at Windsor Castle on April 9.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke died “peacefully”.

