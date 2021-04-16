In Prince Philip news, a Palace insider claimed he had a “twinkle in his eye” up until his death.

The Duke of Edinburgh died last Friday at Windsor Castle with the Queen reportedly at his bedside.

Now, according to reports, Philip was full of charm even before his death.

Prince Philip had ‘twinkle in his eye’ before death

Former palace spokesperson Ailsa Anderson told PEOPLE: “Oh gosh, he was charming! He still had a twinkle in his eye right to the end.

“When he spoke to you, you thought you were the only person who mattered in the world.

“It was like a lighthouse beacon shining onto you, and you feel like the only person he wanted to talk to.”

Meanwhile, a former senior aide shared: “He would always ask people what they were reading. He never talked about his life. You had to prompt the stories out of him.”

Philip died “peacefully” on April 9 at Windsor Castle.

Reports claim Her Majesty was at her husband’s bedside when he passed away.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time: “It is with deep sorrow that HM the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral takes place on Saturday (April 17) at St George’s Chapel.

Due to Covid regulations, only 30 guests can attend and the Queen will have to sit alone during the ceremony.

The Queen – accompanied by a lady in waiting – will follow her husband’s funeral procession in her official Bentley.

Meanwhile, Philip and the Queen’s four children – Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne – will walk in the procession.

They will be joined by Peter Phillips, Prince William and Prince Harry.

In addition, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Earl of Snowdon plus Philip’s personal protection officer, private secretary, two pages and two valets will join.

