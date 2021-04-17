The funeral of Prince Philip takes place today and Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived.

The Duke of Edinburgh‘s funeral takes place at St George’s Chapel at 3pm following his death last Friday (April 9).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left Kensington Palace for Windsor Castle as they prepare to bid farewell.

William and Kate arrive at Windsor Castle (Credit: Photo by Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Funeral of Prince Philip: William and Kate arrive

The couple looked sombre as they dressed in black attire.

The Duchess dressed in all black with a netted veil and face mask.

She’s also wearing a pearl necklace, reportedly belonging to the Queen, and drop earrings.

Prince Philip’s funeral takes place today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, William wore a black suit and black tie, and a face mask as they followed Covid regulations.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also arrived at the castle.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were driven to the castle too.

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall also travelled to the castle with her husband Mike Tindall.

The funeral will begin at 3pm at St George’s Chapel.

Harry and William will walk in the procession (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Due to Covid regulations, only 30 guests can attend.

Meanwhile, the Queen will sit alone during the service.

Philip’s four children – Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne – will walk in the procession.

Peter Phillips, Prince William and Prince Harry will also join behind.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Earl of Snowdon plus Philip’s personal protection officer, private secretary, two pages and two valets will join.

