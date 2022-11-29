Fergie could enjoy a royal Christmas, it’s been claimed as reports suggest Sarah Ferguson, former wife of Prince Andrew, will be invited to join the royal family for the festive season.

It would mark the first time Fergie has spent time with the royal family over the festive period since the Yorks’ 1992 separation. They divorced in 1996.

According to The Sun, she could spend time at Sandringham with her disgraced ex-husband and their daughters’ families.

Furthermore, the tabloid reckons Fergie might even appear publicly during the traditional Christmas morning walk to St Mary Magdalene Church.

Fergie ‘will join royal family for Christmas’

A royal source claimed to the newspaper that five-bedroom Wood Farm could accommodate the Yorks.

The report claims it is being prepared for hosting 63-year-old Duchess of York, as well Andrew, 62.

It is expected they will be joined Princess Beatrice, 34, Princess Eugenie, 32 and their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Additionally, Fergie also has two grandchildren, with Eugenie mother to Sienna, one, and Beatrice having a young son named August.

Nonetheless, despite Sarah and Andrew seemingly maintaining a strong friendship following their split, it is thought Prince Philip banned her from family Christmas gatherings after images showing her having her toe sucked by financial adviser John Bryan were published in 1992.

‘Things are being done differently now’

A source is said to have claimed: “Andrew is banned from public life but you can’t ban him from family Christmas. Staff at Sandringham have been tasked with getting Wood Farm ready for the whole York family.

“When she split with Andrew, Sarah was never allowed at the family Christmas Eve and Christmas Day while Philip and the Queen were alive.

For 30 years she used to have Christmas dinner on her own.

“For 30 years she used to have Christmas dinner on her own. But things are being done differently now.”

Who will be invited to royal family Christmas at Sandringham?

If Fergie does spend Christmas in Norfolk, the big day will reportedly include exchanging gifts at Sandringham’s White Room.

This will be followed by a formal, black tie evening meal.

Also expected to be on the invite list are Mike Tindall, fresh from his stint in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity, and his wife Zara Tindall.

Zara is the second child of Princess Anne, and therefore King Charles‘ niece.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, are not tipped to make the journey from the US.

ED! has approached a representative for the royals for comment.

