Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delight royal fans as they meet baby goats in Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Wales today (March 1) – a trip perfectly timed to celebrate the country’s national day, St David’s Day.

Prince William and wife Kate were all smiles as they wrapped up warm against the bracing winter weather, visiting a farm and delighting onlookers with a walkabout.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted Welsh fans on St David’s Day (Credit: Cover Images)

What were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge doing in Wales?

The couple made the visit to learn about the importance of the agricultural industry to people living in rural communities in Wales.

Posting on Twitter, the couple stopped at Pant Farm.

“Seeing first-hand the benefits that local businesses receive through their communities at this lovely family-run farm, promoting local produce and sustainable practices,” their official account said.

It added: “Working with local businesses, promoting local produce and sustainable practices you can really see how farms like this are the lifeblood of the community.”

While at the farm Will and Kate met some of the more adorable residents – a flock of baby goats.

They were seen stroking the goats inside a barn, before Kate was shown around on her own.

She was pictured on Instagram bending down so she was level with the goats, with them flocking towards her.

Kate was also seen laughing at something husband Prince William said during their earlier walkabout at Abergavenny Market.

The duo visited a farm and met some cute furry residents (Credit: Instagram)

How did royal fans react to the visit?

Royal fans in Wales were delighted to welcome the couple.

They waited behind barriers to greet the royals, who appeared delighted with the turn out.

Over on social media, royal fans were equally thrilled to see William and Kate out and about together.

They all seemed to make the same comment too, that the pair are a brilliant team.

“Both of you make a fantastic team. You’ve got our back,” said one royal fan.

Another added: “You are doing a great work together.”

“So happy to see you guys!!!” said a third.

Another added that Will and Kate were “always supporting communities”.

“God bless you both,” shared another.

“William, your mum would be so proud of your work ethic. You really are the sweetest couple, so down to earth,” they added.

Sorry Kate but the baby goats stole the show today! (Credit: Instagram)

Kate’s at home in wellies and on the red carpet

Others heaped praise on Kate.

One said: “I love that Catherine is equally at home in wellies on the farm with the locals and farm animals, as she is in beautiful clothes meeting kings, queens, presidents and leaders!”

However, another thought that the goats were the star of the show today, and took to Twitter to joke with the royals.

“I think the goats upstaged you today guys,” they laughed.

