Duchess of Cornwall Camilla has been praised for speaking out on domestic abuse during lockdown.

The Duchess, 73, has penned an article urging awareness on the serious issue.

Camilla, here with Prince Charles, works with domestic abuse charities (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Writing for The Guardian, Camilla detailed “deeply troubling” statistics that have seen a rise in domestic abuse in the UK since March.

She encourages people to check in on friends and family members during this difficult time.

Domestic abuse calls have spiked since April

Camilla wrote: “Far too often, those living with abuse do feel there is no one to help.

“I have learned how vital it is to spread the word about the help that is available.

Read more: Prince Andrew ‘visits The Queen in Balmoral for crisis talks’

“For any readers in that situation, please know that you are not alone.”

She went on to list charities and helplines that are there to help.

The article is promoted on the official Clarence House Instagram page.

Camilla is patron for domestic abuse charity SafeLives

Camilla, here with the Queen, is patron or president to over 90 charities (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In view of its some 1.2 million followers, Camilla and Prince Charles shared: “While many aspects of our lives are now slowly returning to some kind of normality, we must also remember there are those for whom the lockdown of fear and abuse continues.”

Users praised the Duchess for bringing attention to this important topic.

One user commented: “God bless the Duchess, for her work in helping the helpless.”

Read more: Piers Morgan mocks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal

Another user posted: “Excellent and valuable work…well done” and a third user wrote: “I just can’t imagine the horror of lockdown for some. Great work.”

And a fourth user praised: “I love that Duchess Camilla keeps abuse in the for front this is such a huge topic that very much needs addressing.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home. So I hope that Camilla keeps shinning a very big light on the topic.”

Camilla is a patron for the domestic abuse charity SafeLives.

The Independent reports that the UK’s national domestic abuse helpline had risen by 66 per cent and visits to its website surged by 950 as of May this year.

Liz Thompson, of SafeLives, told the publication that the reopening of schools could lead to a further spike in statistics.

Reopening of schools could lead to more cases reported

Camilla practicing social distancing guidelines (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “Reopening schools marks the first time lots of children and young people will be with friends and teachers and people who are outside of their family circle.

“Teachers who found it hard to check up on pupils during lockdown and spot signs of abuse will now be able to see children.

“Teachers should work closely with specialist services and the police and point to support if they are worried.”

*If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 999 and ask for the police. Silent calls will work if you are not safe to speak – use the Silent Solution system and call 999 and then press 55 when prompted.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.