Piers Morgan has taken another dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It comes in the wake of news that the exiled royal couple have signed a ‘mega-deal’ with streaming service Netflix to produce films and TV series.

From two people who've ditched their entire families… https://t.co/rnfmVdBRAA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 2, 2020

What did Piers Morgan say about Harry and Meghan?

GMB host Piers, 55, is never shy at offering his opinions when it comes to the couple, who stepped down from royal duties in March.

Yesterday (Wednesday September 2), they announced that they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix with their as yet untitled production company.

And it didn’t take long for Piers to respond.

From to people who’ve ditched their entire families…

Read more: Piers Morgan celebrates ratings record on GMB after his return

Taking to Twitter, the presenter quoted-tweeted a story in People magazine, which mentioned that the pair will promise ‘inspirational family programming’.

Piers snarkily replied: “From to people who’ve ditched their entire families…”

Piers Morgan hit back at the couple (Credit: ITV)

It wasn’t long before many of his followers responded.

One said: “They want Freedom, OK now give up all the titles and 2.5 million pocket money of daddy, oh his help with the security oh and his help with the mortgage…”

“I have been a lifetime supporter of the British Royal Family,” another fumed.

“If the Markles are not stripped of their royal titles, I am going to become an ardent supporter of dethroning them all.

“Even though I think other royal members have made a valiant effort at being decent human beings.”

Meghan was defended by some (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But it wasn’t all anger.

One follower came out in support of Meghan.

“Because the right-wing press here vilified Meghan Markle from day one – they didn’t like the fact that she is mixed race and an independent, successful woman.

“There’s only so much anyone can take. If they didn’t move away their marriage would have broken down.”

Harry and Meghan want to create hopeful content (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the couple say?

In a statement released yesterday, Harry and Meghan – now living in the US – said: “Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple…

“…have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments…

“…to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘upset’ he couldn’t spend the summer in Balmoral with The Queen due to COVID-19

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us…

“…as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

A spokesperson for Netflix said that it was “incredibly proud” to be working with the couple.

Do you agree with Piers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.