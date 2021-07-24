When The Middletons Met The Monarchy: Who’s who in the Duchess of Cambridge’s family?

The family of the Duchess of Cambridge is the focus of a repeat Channel 5 royal documentary tonight.

The programme focuses on the different backgrounds of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s relatives and ancestors.

But who’s who when it comes to the Duchess of Cambridge’s family members that have come under the spotlight?

Kate Middleton and Prince William married ten years ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Which members of the family of the Duchess of Cambridge have become known publicly?

Kate, 39, married into the royal family – and the House of Windsor – on April 29 2011.

She has a younger sister Pippa, 37, and a younger brother James, 34.

Their parents are Michael Middleton, 72, and Carole Middleton, 66.

Carole’s younger brother – Kate’s uncle – Gary Goldsmith has also hit the headlines over the years.

Pippa attends Wimbledon with Kate and Meghan Markle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Pippa Middleton?

Pippa, like Kate, went to school at Marlborough College. She also attended the University of Edinburgh.

She almost stole the show at Kate and William’s wedding as maid of honour when she wore a figure-hugging dress.

The mum-of-two married James Matthews in 2017 and has worked as a contributing writer for Vanity Fair and The Telegraph.

Who is James Middleton?

James also studied at the University of Edinburgh and has had business interests in cake-making, greeting cards and beekeeping.

His fiancée is French financial analyst Alizée Thevenet. They postponed their wedding in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

James has been opened about his struggles with depression and addresses mental health issues on his Instagram account.

Who are Michael and Carole Middleton?

Much is made of Kate’s parents’ backgrounds because they are not of royal birth.

Nonetheless, the grandparents of those who are third, fourth and fifth in line to the throne have not struggled.

Michael, who was born in Leeds, worked as flight dispatcher for British Airways before setting up a party supplies business.

Between 1984 and 1987, when Michael was employed by BA, the family lived in Jordan.

Much is made of the social status of Kate Middleton’s family, including her father Michael and mother Carole (Credit: my5.tv)

Carole, meanwhile, was born in West London and worked as a British Airways stewardess. They married in June 1980.

She left school at 16 but returned to complete four A-levels.

One of her great-grandfathers was a coal miner in Durham and a great-great-grandfather was a labourer and brick maker from East London.

Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton alongside Prince Charles and Camilla at their daughter’s wedding (Credit: my5.tv)

Who is the uncle of the Duchess of Cambridge, Gary Goldsmith?

Bearded Gary made his millions in IT recruitment development.

In November 2017 he was fined £5,000 for assaulting his wife in a drunken argument.

He was also given a community order after pleading guilty to assault by beating.

Gary was in attendance for the weddings of both Kate and Pippa.

– When the Middletons Met the Monarchy airs on Channel 5 tonight, Saturday July 24, at 8pm.

