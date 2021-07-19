The Duchess of Cambridge may draw comparisons to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, but it’s the Queen she is most akin to according to one royal expert.

Los Angeles based royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made the claims, citing that Kate is “low maintenance” and “plays by the rules”.

The Duchess of Cambridge has regularly been seen attending public events with The Queen, 95, over the years.

More recently when she and William went on a tour of Scotland royal fans and experts noted mum-of-three Kate’s excellent temperament with the public.

Kate has a close relationship with The Queen (Credit: NOBLE/DRAPER / SplashNews.com)

Royal comparisons

Many fashion pages also felt she channelled Diana, including an all-blue outfit. She also accessorised with the Queen’s jewellery.

However, while she is often compared to Diana, Kinsey feels the Royal Matriarch is much more on Kate’s level.

The royal expert – who runs the website To Di For Daily, told the Mirror: “Kate is low maintenance, comes from a strong loving family, and plays by the rules. She is graceful and delicate and doesn’t have a mean or vengeful bone in her body.

“She also doesn’t wear her heart on her sleeve. I sometimes see Diana when watching Kate engage with children, but I think Kate is carving out her own path.”

Princess Diana died in 1997 (Credit: Arnie Sachs / CNP / SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton as future Queen consort

Ms Schofield went on to reveal that she believes Kate will make an excellent consort when second-in-line to the throne husband William becomes King.

She continued: “She is taking on a more prominent role within the Royal Family without sacrificing any time with her babies, which is a joy to see. She is intelligent and kind and a great support system for Prince William.

“The Duchess will make the most exquisite and exciting consort one day.”

William and Kate with their children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ms Schofield then detailed why it is she believes that William and Kate are the Royal family’s biggest asset at the moment.

She said they are a “beautiful young family that the country and the Commonwealth can get behind”.

She added that they “will be invested in their success and love them as their own”.

