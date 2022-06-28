Duchess Kate biting her lip, Prince William looking cross
Prince William’s brutal nickname for wife Kate ‘revealed’ – but he doesn’t exactly get away lightly!

Some of the nicknames are on the harsh side!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Duchess Kate Middleton has been christened with a brutal nickname by her husband, Prince William – and it’s a surprising one!

But it’s not just William who’s dishing out the harsh nicknames – Kate is reportedly at it too!

Kate Middleton and Prince William smiling and waving at the Royal Ascot
Kate and William have some funny nicknames for each other (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Duchess Kate’s nicknames

If reports are to be believed, Kate and William are just as much a normal couple behind closed doors as any other.

The royal couple even have some brutal nicknames for each other, just like most couples.

According to the Mirror, Kate reportedly used to refer to her husband as “Big Willy” during their university days.

However, Prince William wasn’t going to let Kate get away with that.

The future king then came up with his own brutal nickname for his wife – but it seems to have backfired on him.

Duchess Kate Middleton smiling at Prince William
Kate’s nickname for William is brutal (Credit: Shuttershock)

Prince William’s nickname for Kate

The Duke of Cambridge began referring to his wife as “Duchess of Dolittle”.

This, according to the Sun, could have been a reference to the fact that the Queen reportedly criticised Kate in her younger days for “not having a full-time career”.

However, Kate wasn’t going to let that one slide and came back with her own brutal nickname.

William’s Duchess of Dolittle nickname is now reportedly swiftly countered by Kate calling her husband “baldy”.

One royal source spoke about the nicknames. “Royals have always played in private. So William and Kate are really carrying on a long-held tradition,” they said.

“It’s done with affection usually and there are grains of truth about what one feels about another.”

Kate Middleton in a blue dress and Prince William smiling
William and Kate melted hearts the other day (Credit: Shuttershock)

Kate and William melt hearts

It’s not all name-calling for the Cambridges though.

The royal couple also share some sweet, heartwarming moments together too – as proven last week.

To celebrate Children’s Hospice Week, the Cambridge’s visited some hospices to meet some of the brave children there.

They showcased their visit with an Instagram video – which drew plenty of praise from royal fans.

In the video, Kate and William can be seen having fun with the children – including hand painting.

“I absolutely LOVE how much they focus on children. It’s a beautiful thing to watch them use their energy to bring light to all these children’s causes,” one royal fan wrote.

“Oh that’s brought tears to my eyes… so wonderful… so kind and caring,” another said.

