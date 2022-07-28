Duchess Kate previously revealed that Prince Louis has a passion for rugby.

The duchess visited Twickenham in February, and it’s believed while there she shared details of Louis’ latest hobby.

At the time, Kate reportedly described him as “kamikaze” when he plays the rough and tumble sport.

Royal expert Richard Palmer revealed the tidbit in an interview with Daily Express.

Duchess Kate reveals Prince Louis’ latest hobby

Speaking of the three Cambridge children, he said: “I think they are all quite into their sport”.

He added: “I seem to remember Kate talking about Louis at Twickenham when she first became patron [of English Rugby].

“[She was] talking about how he was, I’m paraphrasing, but a, sort of, steamroller people, a bit of a bruiser.”

Louis isn’t the only member of the family that has a passion for physical activities.

During a past tour of Ireland, Kate previously revealed that Charlotte has a passion for gymnastics.

She also once shared that the youngster had been taking weekly private ballet lessons at a dance school in south London.

Royal nanny banned from uttering this word

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Kate has banned the use of a certain word around her children.

And surprisingly, it may not be one you would have initially thought of.

According to recent reports, the word “kids” is said to be banned from use around her beloved little ones at home. Even their nanny has to abide by the rule.

Author Louise Herren claimed to the Mirror: “The word ‘kid’ is banned.

“It’s a mark of respect for the children as individuals.”

