Doria Ragland living full-time with daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Doria Ragland is living with her daughter Meghan Markle, son-in-law Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie full-time.

The yoga teacher, 63, has reportedly been living with Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, since they relocated to Los Angeles.

And she is particularly enjoying lots of quality time with her grandson, Archie.

A source told US Weekly: "Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie.

"This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born."

The source added that she apparently wakes up early each morning to read to the tot.

They also revealed that both she and Meghan feed him "all organic" food.

Prince Archie's "all organic" diet

Meghan is Doria's only child, and she has kept quite a low profile since Meghan came into the spotlight.

A yoga teacher and former social worker, she attended her daughter's wedding at Windsor Castle.

However, she reportedly turned down an invition from the Queen to join the royal family for Christmas back in 2018.

Harry and Meghan have resided in Tyler Perry's Los Angeles mansion since spring time.

They had previously been holed up in another mansion on Vancouver Island, Canada.

Meghan and Harry's LA life

Tyler has allegedly lent them the house, while he remains at his additional house in Georgia.

The home is worth an estimated $18 million (£13.3 million) and is located above Beverly Hills.

The lockdown has forced the former royals to spend the majority of their time at the celebrated movie maker's home since they relocated.

Bar a few dog walks and charity outings, they have rarely been seen.

Throughout the pandemic they have completed various video calls to both British and US charities.

During one such event, Harry and Meghan said that "uncomfortable" conversations were needed regarding the Commonwealth.

While addressing young leaders of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, Harry said: "When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.

"So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.

"It’s not going to be easy and in some cases it’s not going to be comfortable but it needs to be done, because guess what, everybody benefits.”

Meghan added: "We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this."

