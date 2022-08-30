Diana, Princess of Wales’ former bodyguard has “revealed” the real reason that Diana was allegedly at “loggerheads” with Prince Charles and the royal family.

Ken Wharfe served as Diana’s personal protection officer for five years.

He has co-written a book entitled Diana, Remembering the Princess with journalist Ros Coward.

Princess Diana’s rising popularity reportedly aused tensions between the couple (Credit: Cover Images)

Bodyguard of Diana, Princess of Wales on ‘tensions’

Ken originally became a bodyguard for Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, in 1986.

He then served as Princess Di’s personal protection officer until he resigned in 1993, four years before her death in 1997.

However, Ken remained in the Royal Protection squad until his retirement in 2002.

While working with the princess, Ken became close to her and had an insight into the world of the royals at the time.

Speaking about Diana to OK!, he said she had a “magic” way of embracing people.

Ken was also a bodyguard to Princes William and Harry (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Diana’s popularity to blame?

Ken claimed that while Charles and Diana may have been a dynamic duo in front of the cameras, behind closed doors, “they were at loggerheads”.

He was jealous of her popularity.

He alleged that the reason for this was due to Diana’s increasing popularity.

“He was understandably jealous of her popularity, wherever they went together, as were other members of the royal family,” he claimed.

He said of the royal family: “It was too difficult for them to embrace it.”

He also claimed that Prince Charles wasn’t “as close to reality as Diana was”, especially when raising their children.

Ken alleged that it was a “rarity” for the couple to be around the children at the same time.

The bodyguard also said that Diana was very adamant about giving her children a normal life.

Perhaps this was something that stayed with Prince William since he is now adopting this parenting goal with his children.

Tomorrow (August 31) marks 25 years since Diana died.

Read more: Prince Harry reveals ‘wish’ for Archie and Lilibet as he discusses Diana death anniversary.

Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts on this story.