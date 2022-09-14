Clodagh McKenna shares family’s close royal link following Queen’s death

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna has revealed her family’s close royal link following the Queen‘s death last Thursday (September 8).

The 47-year-old shared the link on her Instagram with her 299k followers this week.

This Morning & ITV star Clodagh’s royal link

Clodagh took to Instagram recently to share a link she has to the late Queen.

The TV chef revealed that she is related to Lord Porchester through marriage.

Her late father-in-law was a close personal friend of the Queen after they met when they were teenagers.

The Queen went to Lord Porchester’s funeral in 2001 and remained close to his widow, Jeanie.

Clodagh uploaded a picture of Lord Porchester and the Queen to her Instagram.

“Hi everyone, I’m taking a wee break from social media in respect of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” she captioned the snap.

“Pictured here with my late father-in-law Lord Porchester,” she continued.

“I’ll be back soon. Sending love to you all.”

Clodagh’s followers reacted to the link (Credit: ITV)

Clodagh’s followers react

Plenty of Clodagh’s followers took to the comments section of her post to react to her royal link.

“Such a lovely pic of my Pa and the late Queen,” Clodagh’s husband, Harry Herbert, commented.

“Lovely Picture. Thinking of you and your husband,” one of her followers wrote.

“Very kind of you Clodagh, what an incredible lady she was, may she rest in peace,” another said.

“Beautiful photo Clodagh, sending love and a special prayer to ye all in London,” a third commented.

“Oh how special to have this privilege see you soon Clo we’re all struggling at this loss you take care,” another wrote.

“Awwww, they certainly had a special friendship. Thanks for sharing this photo,” a fifth said.

Holly paid tribute too (Credit: ITV)

ITV This Morning star Holly Willoughby pays tribute

Clodagh isn’t the only This Morning star to pay tribute to the Queen on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Holly Willoughby took her three children to Buckingham Palace so that they could pay tribute to Her Majesty.

In a sweet snap shared on her Instagram, Holly showed her three children leaving floral tributes to the Queen at the gates.

“Time to reflect and pay our respects,” she captioned the picture.

“The children wrote the most beautiful words,” she added.

Holly later shared the notes that her children had written for the Queen on her Instagram.

“Just broke my heart,” Alison Hammond commented.

“Awww gosh this is adorable isn’t it and a wonderful example of how somebody so old and from entirely different era has positively impacted and influenced the very young,” another said.

“So gorgeous. Thank you for sharing with us Holly,” a third wrote.

