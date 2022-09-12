Holly Willoughby shares photo of all three children at Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to Queen

Holly Willoughby and her children paid tribute to the Queen over the weekend.

The Queen passed away last Thursday (September 8) at Balmoral in Scotland, reportedly with her son King Charles and Camilla by her side.

Charles has since been named King Charles III.

Thousands of royal fans have since visited Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the Queen, and Holly was among them.

The This Morning presenter travelled to the royal residence with her three children at the weekend.

Holly Willoughby visited the royal residence with her children (Credit: Splashnews)

Holly Willoughby visits Buckingham Palace with her children

TV presenter Holly shared photos of Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven, paying tribute to the Queen outside Buckingham Palace.

The trip stood with their backs to the camera while in front of a sea of floral tributes that had been laid for Her Majesty.

Holly captioned the Instagram post: “Time to reflect and pay our respects… the children wrote the most beautiful words…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Her co-star, Vanessa Feltz, commented: “We’ve just been. So emotional.”

Vanessa also went on to share her own lengthy tribute after visiting the royal residence.

She told fans on Instagram: “Overwhelming here, we tried Green Park, it was closed. The Mile here is closed.

“We’re just trying to inch closer and closer but there are thousands and thousands of people just trying to get closer to Buckingham Palace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Feltz (@vanessafeltzofficial)

“‘[King Charles] has just arrived at Buckingham Palace, we didn’t see him but we saw people who did see him and there’s still a three-hour queue to actually get to the gates of Buckingham Palace, so we’ve decided to do what lots of other people have done and that’s to lay our flowers here [by] the tree.”

“I think Her Majesty would understand. I hope so,” she added.

Meanwhile, Holly returned to ITV on Monday after ITV suspended programmes in the wake of the Queen’s death.

A special This Morning broadcast featuring memories of the Queen aired in place of the show’s usual schedule.

The Queen died on Thursday (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince Harry pays tribute to the Queen

Meanwhile today, following the death of his grandmother, Prince Harry issued a statement paying tribute.

It read: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

“Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life.

“Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'”

Harry continued: “From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meet you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.”

Read more: Prince William makes statement on becoming Prince of Wales as he and Kate share heartfelt vow

What do you think of Holly Willoughby and her children visiting the Palace? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.