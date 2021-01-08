Camilla once vandalised Andrew Parker Bowles’ car when she found it parked outside her friend’s house, according to one royal expert.

This weekend, Channel 5 will air the documentary Camilla: Making of a Mistress, which will explore the Duchess of Cornwall’s early life and her relationships with ex husband Andrew Parker Bowles and Prince Charles.

Charles and Camilla married in 2005 (Credit: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo)

What does the documentary say about Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles?

At one point in the programme, it claims that Camilla had to contend with Andrew’s ‘party boy reputation’ before they married.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, says he had a “string of girls” who felt “happy to be in his stable”. She adds: “[Camilla] knew his reputation, she knew what he was like, but I think she thought that she could tame him.”

Broderick Munro-Wilson, a childhood friend of Camilla, explains: “I was certainly witness to the fact that Andrew Parker Bowles was a popular boy and no doubt about it, virtually everybody at some stage or other was joined at the hip to [him].”

Andrew Parker-Bowles, pictured with Princess Anne (Credit: NOBLE/DRAPER / SplashNews.com)

And Penny Junor, royal biographer, reveals a moment in which an angry Camilla took out her frustrations on Andrew’s car.

She was walking home one night and she saw Andrew’s car parked outside one of her friend’s flats.

She says on the programme: “There was one occasion, before they were married, when she was walking home one night and she saw Andrew’s car parked outside one of her friends’ flats and knew why it was there.

“And so she wrote a very rude message in lipstick on the windscreen and let the tyres down. So she wasn’t a complete doormat!”

Camilla reportedly took out her frustrations on Andrew’s car (Credit: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Did Camilla and Andrew have children?

Camilla tied the knot with Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and their marriage lasted almost 22 years, as they divorced in 1995.

The couple had two children together – Laura, 43, and Tom, 46.

Camilla would go on to marry Charles in 2005.

– Camilla: Making of a Mistress airs this Saturday (January 9) on Channel 5 at 9.30pm

